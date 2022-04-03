Kerry 3-19 Mayo 0-13: David Clifford leads the rout as Kingdom cruise to National Football League Division 1 title

Kerry joint captains David Clifford and Joe O'Connor lift the cup

David Clifford scored 1-6 as Kerry stormed to the National League Division 1 title with a crushing 3-19 to 0-13 win over Mayo.

The Munster kingpins were hugely impressive throughout and moved up a gear to cruise by the westerners.

In a meeting of two All-Ireland title pretenders, only one side laid down a marker ahead of the summer.

It was a tough afternoon for Mayo

The Kingdom enjoyed the better of the first half.

Although he was well-marshalled by Padraig O'Hora in the early stages, Clifford pulled the strings, kicking three points from play.

Mayo goalkeeper Rory Byrne was to thank as they kept Kerry at bay for long periods, with Paudie Clifford seeing two goal efforts denied.

Byrne had a third save in the 25th minute when he blocked a Paul Geaney shot. However, the ball rebounded up in the air and Gavin White rose highest to punch the ball into the net to give Kerry a 1-7 to 0-4 lead.

Mayo battled back, with James Carr picking off two impressive points, but a superb Shane Ryan free gave Kerry a deserved 1-10 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Tadhg Morley of Kerry in action against Jason Doherty of Mayo

Kerry continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over as Mayo lacked the cutting edge to significantly eat into the lead.

The 2021 All-Ireland finalists were handed a boost when Diarmuid O'Connor was sent to the sin-bin in the 51st minute, and Ryan O'Donoghue converted the free to bring it back to six.

But over the following 10 minutes, it was Kerry who took control, with points from Adrian Spillane, Paul Geaney and two from David Clifford. When O'Connor returned to the field, Kerry were 10 points to the good and cruising.

There was one major positive for Mayo, as Cillian O'Connor was introduced for his first appearance since June 2021 to a rapturous applause.

But ultimately, it was a day to forget for the reigning Connacht champions. They were wasteful in their shooting

Their misery was compounded in the 67th minute when Clifford gathered the ball wide on the left. The Fossa star took off, rounded O'Hora and slotted it into the net.

Jason Foley added a third moments later, when he was on hand to finish off the goal after Tony Brosnan's initial shot was saved, capping the 15-point drubbing.

Clifford got the better of his duel with Padraig O'Hora

Mayo are left to lick their wounds as they prepare for their Connacht Championship opener with Galway in three weeks. Paddy Durcan and Oisín Mullin are among those who could return for that tie, but James Horan will know that they will need a significant improvement.

But the day was all about the Kingdom. It is Jack O'Connor's fourth National League title as Kerry manager. On the previous three occasions, an All-Ireland triumph followed later that year.

And on Sunday's evidence, there is every chance that record will continue.

Attendance: 31,506

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

Scorers

Kerry: David Clifford (1-6, 0-1f), Paul Geaney (0-5, 0-1f), Jason Foley (1-0), Gavin White (1-0), Paudie Clifford (0-2, 0-1 '45), Adrian Spillane (0-2), Shane Ryan (0-1, 0-1f), Jack Barry (0-1), Stephen O'Brien (0-1), Dara Moynihan (0-1).

Mayo: Ryan O'Donoghue (0-4, 0-2f), James Carr (0-2), Michael Plunkett (0-2), Cillian O'Connor (0-1, 0-1f), Jordan Flynn (0-1), Matthew Ruane (0-1), Conor Loftus (0-1).

Teams

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Graham O'Sullivan

3. Jason Foley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Gavin White

6. Tadhg Morley

7. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch

8. Diarmuid O'Connor

9. Jack Barry

10. Dara Moynihan

11. Paudie Clifford

12. Adrian Spillane

13. Stephen O'Brien

14. David Clifford

15. Paul Geaney

Subs

Gavin Crowley for Gavin White (27-32 temp)

Tony Brosnan for Stephen O'Brien (49)

Gavin Crowley for Gavin White (53)

Micheál Burns for Adrian Spillane (63)

Joe O'Connor for Jack Barry (66)

Jack Savage for Diarmuid O'Connor (66)

Mayo

1. Rory Byrne

2. Lee Keegan

4. Padraig O'Hora

3. Stephen Coen

5. Michael Plunkett

18. Rory Brickenden

7. Enda Hession

8. Jordan Flynn

9. Matthew Ruane

10. Conor Loftus

11. Aidan O'Shea

12. Jack Carney

13. James Carr

14. Jason Doherty

15. Ryan O'Donoghue

Subs

Kevin McLoughlin for Jack Carney (ht)

Conor O'Shea for Jordan Flynn (47)

Aiden Orme for Jason Doherty (50)

Cillian O'Connor for James Carr (56)

Darren McHale for Matthew Ruane (66)