All-Ireland Football Championship 2022: The main contenders to land the Sam Maguire Cup in a wide-open season

The race for the Sam Maguire Cup gets under way this weekend, with defending champions Tyrone facing Fermanagh live on Sky Sports.

The Red Hands' shock victory in 2021 has blown the Gaelic football landscape wide open. Coupled with Dublin coming back into the pack after winning six titles in a row, numerous counties will feel an All-Ireland Championship is within reach this year.

We look at the main contenders looking to land the biggest prize.

Tyrone

First round: Fermanagh vs Tyrone, Ulster preliminary round, Saturday April 16. Live on Sky Sports Arena.

Managers: Feargal Lohan and Brian Dooher (Second year in charge).

Last All-Ireland title: 2021

Key player: Darren McCurry. Last year after a change of management, McCurry enjoyed a new lease of life. He has since kicked on, and is the main danger-man in a forward unit alongside Conor McKenna, Darragh Canavan and Cathal McShane.

League form: Having returned from a team holiday, Tyrone were slow to get going in the National League. After five rounds, they found themselves in relegation danger following a heavy defeat to Dublin at home. However, when the chips were down, they managed to deliver wins over Mayo and Kerry to maintain their top tier status.

Talking point: There is no getting away from the seven high profile departures from the panel since last September. In an amateur sport with sky-high demands of players, it will always be difficult to keep everyone on a panel happy. But the rate of those leaving the set-up in Tyrone raises several questions about the Red Hands.

Aside from everything else, it impacts the depth of their panel. Without Mark Bradley, Tiernan McCann, Ronan O'Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy and Lee Brennan to call upon, options are restricted for the management team.

That could cause major issues, in what appears to be an unforgiving path in the Ulster Championship.

Tyrone are reigning All-Ireland champions

Kerry

First round: Cork vs Kerry, Munster Championship semi-final, May 7. Live on Sky Sports Arena.

Manager: Jack O'Connor (Eighth year in charge, first year of third term).

Last All-Ireland title: 2014

Key player: David Clifford. The Fossa forward further underlined his status as the top attacker in the game with a stunning tally of 1-6 in the National League final win over Mayo. Clifford's injury - after scoring six points from play - was a major factor why Kerry fell to Tyrone in extra-time last summer. The young star is more than capable of leading Kerry to Sam Maguire glory this summer.

League form: Top marks. The Munster side secured a Division 1 final berth with one game left to play, and their only defeat came in what was a meaningless game for them at home to Tyrone. They looked hugely impressive in hammering Mayo in the decider.

Talking point: Do the Kingdom have a spine that can stand up to scrutiny? In the white heat of championship over the past two years, Kerry's soft centre let them down against Tyrone and Cork. We all know about their attacking riches, but will the team hold firm when put to the pin of their collar?

Kerry secured the National League in style

Dublin

First round: Dublin vs Offaly/Wexford, Leinster Championship quarter-final, April 30. Live on Sky Sports Arena.

Manager: Dessie Farrell (Third year in charge).

Last All-Ireland title: 2020

Key player: Con O'Callaghan. His worth was underlined in his absence during the National League. The Cuala star's return will bolster this Dublin side, and Farrell will hope the 2017 Young Footballer of the Year will provide a spark.

League form: The springtime ultimately ended in relegation. But there were some notable improvements as the campaign wore on for Dessie Farrell's side. Wins over Tyrone and Donegal changed the mood around the capital, and although they fell short in their great escape bid in Clones, the performance levels were far higher than in the opening four games.

Talking point: Can the Dubs find form? Some suggested that a decline would come eventually, but few envisaged it would be so drastic. Following an underwhelming display in the 2021 Championship, Dublin failed to produce a response this spring.

They face into the summer with question-marks surrounding them. With Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and so many more big names still in the peak of their careers, will there be a bounce? If this team performs to its potential, another All-Ireland title could follow.

It was a difficult National League for Dessie Farrell and Co

Mayo

First round: Mayo vs Galway, Connacht quarter-final, Sunday April 24.

Manager: James Horan (Eighth year in charge, fourth year of second term).

Last All-Ireland title: 1951

Key player: Matthew Ruane. The Breaffy man has established himself as one of the top midfielders in the country, and is the engine of this Mayo team. He will be crucial as the side looks to transition the ball from defence to attack, and could be the one charged to keep Paul Conroy busy in the Connacht Championship opener.

League form: The final hammering should not mask what was a hugely positive campaign. James Horan used the league to build his panel, while balancing a healthy run of results. The Westerners looked comfortable on their return to the top flight.

Talking point: Will they be affected by the National League final defeat?

Jack O'Connor suggested that opposite number James Horan was not going all-out for the latter stages of the league: "It looked in the last few weeks as if Mayo got all they wanted out of the league. You weren't sure whether they wanted to be in the final or not. I think they didn't want to lose three games in a row so they made a big effort for [the Kildare] game."

Any pain from that defeat would be quickly remedied with a Connacht quarter-final win over Galway in two weeks' time.

Mayo are among the frontrunners

Donegal

First round: Donegal vs Armagh, Ulster Championship quarter-final, Sunday April 24.

Manager: Declan Bonner (Eighth year in charge, fifth year of second term).

Last All-Ireland title: 2012

Key player: Michael Murphy. The Glenswilly star is still the main man for Tír Chonaill. At 32, he can make a significant difference for the side, as they look to get back amongst the silverware.

League form: Home wins over Kildare, Tyrone and Armagh secured a fourth-place finish in Division 1. But a heavy defeat away to Kerry and a rare Ballybofey loss to Monaghan leave question marks ahead of the summer.

Talking point: Can this underachieving side realise its potential? Donegal's inability to reach an All-Ireland semi-final since 2014 has been staggering. Declan Bonner has injected youth into the side, as they hold their own at the top tier. Ending that eight-year wait needs to be the goal.

Donegal have attacking riches at their disposal

Galway

First round: Mayo vs Galway, Connacht quarter-final, Sunday April 24.

Manager: Pádraic Joyce (Third year in charge).

Last All-Ireland title: 2001

League form: The Tribesmen took care of business in Division 2, winning their first six assignments to secure a swift return to the top flight. However, they were upset in the final by Roscommon.

Key player: Shane Walsh. The Kilkerrin-Clonberne star provided a spark in the Division 2 final when introduced from the bench. He can lead what is a lethal attack, and the Tribesmen will need him at his best this summer.

Talking point: The manner in which Diarmuid Murtagh was allowed to stroll through the defence for his winning goal - similar to Matthew Ruane's green flag in last year's Connacht final - raises concerns about a soft defensive core. They have not been settled on a starting goalkeeper in recent years. Joyce needs sturdy foundations if this team is to realise its potential.

Despite a Division 2 final defeat, Galway will believe they can be in the mix this summer

Monaghan

First round: Monaghan vs Down, Ulster Championship quarter-final, April 30. Live on Sky Sports Arena.

Manager: Seamus McEnaney (Ninth year in charge, third year of second term).

Last All-Ireland title: N/A

Key player: Rory Beggan. The Scotstown shot-stopper is one of the key components of this Monaghan outfit. His kick-outs are up there with the best in the game, while his point-taking, from both frees and open play, is a string to their bow. After being caught out of position for a goal against Kerry earlier this year, it will be intriguing to see if he keeps up his forays out the field.

League form: The great survivors of Division 1 pulled off another great escape. The Farney County looked to be in trouble after suffering a heavy loss in Newbridge in the penultimate week, facing a win-or-bust clash with Dublin in the final round. Despite a Dean Rock penalty deep into injury-time, they found a way to work a winning score through Jack McCarron, to secure a ninth consecutive season of top-tier football.

Talking point: Can the Farney County make their mark on the national stage? League campaigns over the past decade suggest this is a team who can compete at the very highest level. A 2018 All-Ireland semi-final appearance is the deepest they have gone into a championship. They are already punching above their weight, given the size and resources of the county. But having pushed Tyrone so close in last year's Ulster final, Monaghan will feel they are capable of greater heights this summer.

Can Monaghan bring their National League prowess into the championship?

Armagh

First round: Donegal vs Armagh, Ulster Championship quarter-final, Sunday April 24.

Manager: Kieran McGeeney (Eighth year in charge)

Last All-Ireland title: 2002

Key player: Rian O'Neill. The Crossmaglen Rangers star showed his worth throughout the league, and is one of the deadliest forwards about. He could be set to miss the Ulster quarter-final away to Donegal through suspension, and that could prove a major blow.

League form: The Orchard County were one of the surprise packages of the league, as they took the top tier by storm. They opened with a shock win over Dublin in Croke Park, and backed it up with a home win over All-Ireland champions Tyrone. A further win over Kildare, and draw with Monaghan saw them finish third in the table, leaving them in good stead ahead of the championship.

Talking point: Can this team finally deliver in the championship? Kieran McGeeney has repaid the faith shown in him by the county board in recent years, with steady improvements in the National League. However, they have not been to an Ulster final since 2008 - the longest such barren spell of any county in the province.

Off the back of a hugely impressive league campaign, can they navigate their way through Ulster, or in failing that, through the back door? An All-Ireland quarter-final appearance should be viewed as the minimum requirement.

Armagh have joined the top table

The dark horses...

Division 2 champions Roscommon will quietly fancy their chances of adding to their season's silverware in Connacht, as they find themselves in the opposite side of the draw to Galway and Mayo.

We have not yet seen anything from Anthony Cunningham's side to suggest they can take the next step and challenge at the top level.

Could the Rossies ruffle some feathers this summer?

Kildare impressed at times during the National League, going unbeaten in Newbridge for the visits of Kerry, Dublin and Monaghan. The Lilywhites will feel they are not far off the required standard.

Meanwhile, Derry have made huge strides under Rory Gallagher, and are still moving in the right direction. This team will be a force in the coming years, but 2022 may be too soon for the Oak Leaf County to truly make their mark on the summer.

