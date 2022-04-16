GAA Gaelic-football News

2022 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship structure: The formats for Sam Maguire Cup and Tailteann Cup explained

The format of the 2022 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and Tailteann Cup explained. It is the first year of the new tiered structure, with All-Ireland quarter-finals also returning for the first time since 2017

Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2021 All-Ireland final
Over the last two years, there has been an All-Ireland final in December, and one set for August which eventually took place in September.

But Gaelic football's biggest day is now set in stone for July going forward.

That is not the only change in 2022, with a new format to be used this year before the 'green' structure is introduced from 2023 onwards.

However, 2022 will see the GAA revert to a somewhat familiar structure.

What is new in 2022?

2022 sees a return to a format similar to the one last used in 2017. The provincial champions proceed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, with other sides heading to the back door. They will enter the qualifiers at a round consistent to the stage of their elimination from their province.

Quarter-finals return

All-Ireland quarter-finals return this summer, for the first time since 2017. The 'Super 8s' trial was discontinued after two years, and the competition was truncated in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

But this summer, the four provincial champions will enter the All-Ireland series at the quarter-final stage, facing off against the four teams that emerge from the qualifiers.

The 'Super 8s' was discontinued
Reduced number of qualifiers

This year, there are only two rounds of qualifiers.

Teams eliminated from their provincial championships will enter the back door, provided they are in Divisions 1 or 2 in the 2023 National Football League.

All lower-ranked sides will instead head for the Tailteann Cup. However, if one of the teams in the bottom two tiers reaches a provincial final, they will compete for the Sam Maguire Cup.

The eligible teams will enter the qualifiers, with two rounds needed to produce the four sides that will proceed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Tailteann Cup

The 17 teams that are eligible will compete in a straight knockout tournament, provided they do not qualify for their provincial deciders. New York have a bye to the quarter-final.

Tailteann Cup: Eligible teams

Offaly, Down, Antrim, Westmeath, Fermanagh, Longford, Laois, Wicklow, Cavan, Tipperary, Sligo, Leitrim, London, Wexford, Carlow, Waterford, New York.

Provincial championship draws

Ulster SFC draw

Preliminary round Fermanagh vs Tyrone Live on Sky Sports
Quarter-finals Donegal vs Armagh
Antrim vs Cavan
Monaghan vs Down Live on Sky Sports
Derry vs Fermanagh/Tyrone
Semi-final Donegal/Armagh vs Antrim/Cavan
Monaghan/Down vs Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone

Leinster SFC draw

First round Louth vs Carlow
Laois vs Wicklow
Offaly vs Wexford
Quarter-finals Dublin vs Offaly/Wexford Live on Sky Sports
Meath vs Laois/Wicklow
Kildare vs Louth/Carlow
Westmeath vs Longford

Munster SFC draw

Quarter-finals Tipperary vs Waterford
Clare vs Limerick
Semi-finals Kerry vs Cork Live on Sky Sports
Tipperary/Waterford vs Clare/Limerick

Connacht SFC draw

Quarter-finals New York vs Sligo
London vs Leitrim
Mayo vs Galway
Semi-finals Roscommon vs Sligo/New York
London/Leitrim vs Mayo/Galway

Qualifiers

The teams eliminated before their provincial finals will enter the first round of the qualifiers, with a preliminary round possible should a designated Tailteann Cup team reach their provincial final.

The four winners from the first round will then face the four beaten provincial finalists in the second round.

The teams that emerge will progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, where the provincial champions will lie in wait.

