2022 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship structure: The formats for Sam Maguire Cup and Tailteann Cup explained

Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2021 All-Ireland final

Over the last two years, there has been an All-Ireland final in December, and one set for August which eventually took place in September.

But Gaelic football's biggest day is now set in stone for July going forward.

That is not the only change in 2022, with a new format to be used this year before the 'green' structure is introduced from 2023 onwards.

However, 2022 will see the GAA revert to a somewhat familiar structure.

What is new in 2022?

2022 sees a return to a format similar to the one last used in 2017. The provincial champions proceed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, with other sides heading to the back door. They will enter the qualifiers at a round consistent to the stage of their elimination from their province.

Quarter-finals return

All-Ireland quarter-finals return this summer, for the first time since 2017. The 'Super 8s' trial was discontinued after two years, and the competition was truncated in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

But this summer, the four provincial champions will enter the All-Ireland series at the quarter-final stage, facing off against the four teams that emerge from the qualifiers.

The 'Super 8s' was discontinued

Reduced number of qualifiers

This year, there are only two rounds of qualifiers.

Teams eliminated from their provincial championships will enter the back door, provided they are in Divisions 1 or 2 in the 2023 National Football League.

All lower-ranked sides will instead head for the Tailteann Cup. However, if one of the teams in the bottom two tiers reaches a provincial final, they will compete for the Sam Maguire Cup.

The eligible teams will enter the qualifiers, with two rounds needed to produce the four sides that will proceed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Tailteann Cup

The 17 teams that are eligible will compete in a straight knockout tournament, provided they do not qualify for their provincial deciders. New York have a bye to the quarter-final.

Tailteann Cup: Eligible teams Offaly, Down, Antrim, Westmeath, Fermanagh, Longford, Laois, Wicklow, Cavan, Tipperary, Sligo, Leitrim, London, Wexford, Carlow, Waterford, New York.

Provincial championship draws

Ulster SFC draw Preliminary round Fermanagh vs Tyrone Live on Sky Sports Quarter-finals Donegal vs Armagh Antrim vs Cavan Monaghan vs Down Live on Sky Sports Derry vs Fermanagh/Tyrone Semi-final Donegal/Armagh vs Antrim/Cavan Monaghan/Down vs Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone

Leinster SFC draw First round Louth vs Carlow Laois vs Wicklow Offaly vs Wexford Quarter-finals Dublin vs Offaly/Wexford Live on Sky Sports Meath vs Laois/Wicklow Kildare vs Louth/Carlow Westmeath vs Longford

Munster SFC draw Quarter-finals Tipperary vs Waterford Clare vs Limerick Semi-finals Kerry vs Cork Live on Sky Sports Tipperary/Waterford vs Clare/Limerick

Connacht SFC draw Quarter-finals New York vs Sligo London vs Leitrim Mayo vs Galway Semi-finals Roscommon vs Sligo/New York London/Leitrim vs Mayo/Galway

Qualifiers

The teams eliminated before their provincial finals will enter the first round of the qualifiers, with a preliminary round possible should a designated Tailteann Cup team reach their provincial final.

The four winners from the first round will then face the four beaten provincial finalists in the second round.

The teams that emerge will progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, where the provincial champions will lie in wait.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch the action on Sky Sports Arena, with our coverage getting underway with Fermanagh vs Tyrone on Saturday, April 16.