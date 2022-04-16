2022 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship structure: The formats for Sam Maguire Cup and Tailteann Cup explained
The format of the 2022 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and Tailteann Cup explained. It is the first year of the new tiered structure, with All-Ireland quarter-finals also returning for the first time since 2017
Last Updated: 15/04/22 8:54pm
Over the last two years, there has been an All-Ireland final in December, and one set for August which eventually took place in September.
But Gaelic football's biggest day is now set in stone for July going forward.
That is not the only change in 2022, with a new format to be used this year before the 'green' structure is introduced from 2023 onwards.
However, 2022 will see the GAA revert to a somewhat familiar structure.
What is new in 2022?
2022 sees a return to a format similar to the one last used in 2017. The provincial champions proceed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, with other sides heading to the back door. They will enter the qualifiers at a round consistent to the stage of their elimination from their province.
Quarter-finals return
All-Ireland quarter-finals return this summer, for the first time since 2017. The 'Super 8s' trial was discontinued after two years, and the competition was truncated in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
But this summer, the four provincial champions will enter the All-Ireland series at the quarter-final stage, facing off against the four teams that emerge from the qualifiers.
Reduced number of qualifiers
This year, there are only two rounds of qualifiers.
Teams eliminated from their provincial championships will enter the back door, provided they are in Divisions 1 or 2 in the 2023 National Football League.
All lower-ranked sides will instead head for the Tailteann Cup. However, if one of the teams in the bottom two tiers reaches a provincial final, they will compete for the Sam Maguire Cup.
The eligible teams will enter the qualifiers, with two rounds needed to produce the four sides that will proceed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.
Tailteann Cup
The 17 teams that are eligible will compete in a straight knockout tournament, provided they do not qualify for their provincial deciders. New York have a bye to the quarter-final.
Tailteann Cup: Eligible teams
Offaly, Down, Antrim, Westmeath, Fermanagh, Longford, Laois, Wicklow, Cavan, Tipperary, Sligo, Leitrim, London, Wexford, Carlow, Waterford, New York.
Provincial championship draws
Ulster SFC draw
|Preliminary round
|Fermanagh vs Tyrone Live on Sky Sports
|Quarter-finals
|Donegal vs Armagh
|Antrim vs Cavan
|Monaghan vs Down Live on Sky Sports
|Derry vs Fermanagh/Tyrone
|Semi-final
|Donegal/Armagh vs Antrim/Cavan
|Monaghan/Down vs Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone
Leinster SFC draw
|First round
|Louth vs Carlow
|Laois vs Wicklow
|Offaly vs Wexford
|Quarter-finals
|Dublin vs Offaly/Wexford Live on Sky Sports
|Meath vs Laois/Wicklow
|Kildare vs Louth/Carlow
|Westmeath vs Longford
Munster SFC draw
|Quarter-finals
|Tipperary vs Waterford
|Clare vs Limerick
|Semi-finals
|Kerry vs Cork Live on Sky Sports
|Tipperary/Waterford vs Clare/Limerick
Connacht SFC draw
|Quarter-finals
|New York vs Sligo
|London vs Leitrim
|Mayo vs Galway
|Semi-finals
|Roscommon vs Sligo/New York
|London/Leitrim vs Mayo/Galway
Qualifiers
The teams eliminated before their provincial finals will enter the first round of the qualifiers, with a preliminary round possible should a designated Tailteann Cup team reach their provincial final.
The four winners from the first round will then face the four beaten provincial finalists in the second round.
The teams that emerge will progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, where the provincial champions will lie in wait.
Where can I watch it?
You can watch the action on Sky Sports Arena, with our coverage getting underway with Fermanagh vs Tyrone on Saturday, April 16.