Donegal and Galway delivered when it mattered in championship football: Peter Canavan column

Michael Murphy celebrates Donegal's win over Armagh

Last week I wrote about why Donegal and Galway were set up for victories in Sunday's big championship games.

The build-up to the Ballybofey showdown was dominated by the melee between the teams in their National League meeting, and the subsequent furore over suspensions.

I felt it would bring Donegal closer together. And that's what transpired.

They were a focused and disciplined outfit on Sunday. They had their homework done, and got the tactics spot on.

When it comes to crunch games and big matches, you expect your leaders to stand up. And Ryan McHugh, Michael Murphy and Paddy McBrearty were all highly influential.

Armagh's key players weren't as effective in that regard.

Ryan McHugh was one of the top performers for Declan Bonner's team

Ultimately, it was a comprehensive victory. Declan Bonner's side only led by three at the break, but that didn't do Donegal's first-half display justice.

They put the squeeze on the Armagh kick-out, forcing Ethan Rafferty to go long. And of the 10 long kick-outs that Armagh had in the first half, they only won two which gives you an idea of how dominant Donegal were in the middle third.

What let Donegal down in the first half was how wasteful they were in front of goal. They had 19 shots in the first half, yet they only scored nine times. That was their only area where they weren't ruthless. Elsewhere they were composed.

Up the other end, the Orchard County paid Shaun Patton too much respect. They allowed Donegal to have it short, and to secure possession from the kick-off. Donegal then dominated possession, and should have been further ahead.

Can Armagh regroup?

Armagh dominated the exchanges after the restart, but could not make it count on the scoreboard. They left 2-2 behind them.

And when McBrearty found the net, the game was over.

Donegal march on, as Armagh head for the qualifiers

We didn't necessarily see anything new from Donegal. We have witnessed this before. Two years ago, they played exceptional football but were caught by Cavan in the Ulster final.

They still have quality footballers all over the field.

Shane O'Donnell, Peadar Mogan and Brendan McCole have added to the team, while Michael Langan and Jason McGee are emerging as top-class footballers.

It remains to be seen if they have the consistency to go deep into the championship.

As for Armagh, they have a young age profile and have had a successful year up to this point.

This will be a sore defeat. But they have time to bounce back.

No team will want to draw them in the qualifiers. But like so many occasions when teams enter the back door, it comes down to the leaders in the panel. They determine how quickly a team gets back on track. They set the standards in training.

I think those players are in the Armagh set-up, and they will be keen to have a run in this championship.

Galway deliver against Mayo

I felt there was a big game in Galway. They have suffered at the hands of Mayo for long enough, having been eliminated from the championship by their rivals in reach of the past three years.

Padraic Joyce's side needed to make a statement, and they did just that.

It was a good time to be catching Mayo, given the injuries in James Horan's squad. Cillian O'Connor probably needed another match under his belt.

Mayo had opportunities, but were not clinical enough.

But credit must go to the Tribesmen. They have quality footballers all over the park. Joyce played with the double-sweeper, it worked really well for them and they were able to counter with pace.

In Paul Conroy, they have a player who is in the form of his life at the minute. A fantastic footballer off right and left.

It was a victory that Galway football badly needed.

Padraic Joyce and selector John Concannon at full-time

As for Mayo, they have a six-week break to get back on the horse before the qualifiers.

And that could suit them. Horan will know they had the chances to win that game. And they have time to get the injured players back on the pitch.

There are a lot of leaders in that dressing room, and they will still have a big say in the championship this summer.

