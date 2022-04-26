Tyrone's Conor McKenna cleared to play in Ulster Championship against Derry after ban is over-turned
Conor McKenna is free to play against Derry in the upcoming Ulster Football Championship quarter-final; the Tyrone forward was shown a straight red card in his side's preliminary round win over Fermanagh, but he has been cleared by the GAA's Central Hearings Committee
Conor McKenna will be free to play for Tyrone against Derry in Sunday's Ulster Championship quarter-final.
The Eglish forward was shown a straight red card in the preliminary round victory over Fermanagh, after 'contributing to a melee' as the third man in.
However, his one-match ban has been rescinded by the Central Hearings Committee.
McKenna is the latest player to escape a ban in a GAA boardroom in recent weeks, after Armagh had players cleared for their Ulster Championship meeting with Donegal.
Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan had confirmed after the win over the Erne County that they would be appealing the suspension:
"It's fair to say I have been deeply involved in GAA disciplinary processes for a long number of years now, and from virtually every angle of it.
"Let me say it's causing a lot of difficulty, this position in terms of contributing to a melee.
"Joe McQuillan had a very difficult job out there, and did very well. But ultimately there are some times on a football field when a player isn't contributing to a melee, and he's simply looking to the safety of his own team-mate, or to the safety of others.
"And on this occasion, we firmly believe that Conor was looking to the safety of one of his team-mates, and that's simply why he moved towards the matters."
