Tyrone's Conor McKenna cleared to play in Ulster Championship against Derry after ban is over-turned

Referee Joe McQuillan sent Conor McKenna off during Tyrone's win over Fermanagh

Conor McKenna will be free to play for Tyrone against Derry in Sunday's Ulster Championship quarter-final.

The Eglish forward was shown a straight red card in the preliminary round victory over Fermanagh, after 'contributing to a melee' as the third man in.

However, his one-match ban has been rescinded by the Central Hearings Committee.

McKenna is the latest player to escape a ban in a GAA boardroom in recent weeks, after Armagh had players cleared for their Ulster Championship meeting with Donegal.

McKenna made a major impact in Brewster Park, after his introduction at half-time

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan had confirmed after the win over the Erne County that they would be appealing the suspension:

"It's fair to say I have been deeply involved in GAA disciplinary processes for a long number of years now, and from virtually every angle of it.

"Let me say it's causing a lot of difficulty, this position in terms of contributing to a melee.

"Joe McQuillan had a very difficult job out there, and did very well. But ultimately there are some times on a football field when a player isn't contributing to a melee, and he's simply looking to the safety of his own team-mate, or to the safety of others.

"And on this occasion, we firmly believe that Conor was looking to the safety of one of his team-mates, and that's simply why he moved towards the matters."

