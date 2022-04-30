Monaghan 0-23 Down 2-7: Farney County cruise to comfortable victory over Mourne men

Monaghan march on

Monaghan are through to the Ulster Football Championship semi-final, after a comfortable 0-23 to 2-7 victory over Down.

The Farney County were convincing victors, and other than goals either side of half-time, the Mourne County largely failed to threaten the Division 1 outfit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness look at the struggles of Down in recent years, and where the Mourne County can go from here Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness look at the struggles of Down in recent years, and where the Mourne County can go from here

Right from throw-in, Monaghan were on top all over the field.

Rory Beggan got the scoring underway with an expertly-taken placed ball from long range.

Jack McCarron picked up right from where he left off in the National League win over Dublin, kicking three from play as the Mourne County struggled to deal with their hosts, despite setting up defensively.

In truth, it could have been any margin between the teams as Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney's charges led 0-12 to 0-3 approaching half-time.

However, Down did give themselves a lifeline in injury-time.

Conor Poland first kicked a well-worked team point, before Caolan Mooney drove at the Monaghan defence and beat Beggan to reduce the gap to 0-12 to 1-4 at the break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caolan Mooney's goal came against the run of play Caolan Mooney's goal came against the run of play

Mooney's major planted a seed of doubt in Monaghan minds, amplified by their opponents' start to the second half.

Down stormed forward from throw-in and Pat Havern beat Beggan to finish the move.

But when Monaghan needed it, they found another gear, registering four points without reply.

From there, the gulf in class between the sides began to show.

McCarron and Conor McManus continued to terrorise the visitors' defence, as they eased home with 10 points to spare.

Bigger tests lie ahead for Monaghan, as they await Tyrone or Derry in the Ulster semi-final.

For Down, it is the Tailteann Cup,

Monaghan: Rory Beggan (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1 '45); Kieran Duffy (0-1), Conor Boyle (0-1), Ryan Wylie (0-1); Ryan McAnespie, Dessie Ward, Conor McCarthy (0-1); Darren Hughes, Niall Kearns; Andrew Woods (0-1), Kieran Hughes (0-1), Micheál Bannigan; Jack McCarron (0-7, 0-3f), Gary Mohan (0-3, 0-1m, 0-1f), Conor McManus (0-3, 0-2f).

Subs: Shane Carey (0-1) for Micheal Bannigan (42), Drew Wylie for Kieran Duffy (55), Karl O'Connell for Darren Hughes (59), Conor Leonard for Niall Kearns (62), David Garland for Karl O'Connell (75).

Down: Niall Kane; Peter Fegan, Brendan McArdle, Darren O'Hagan; Ryan Magill, Niall McParland, Ruairí McCormack; Caolan Mooney (1-0), Odhrán Murdock; Ryan McEvoy, Conor Poland (0-1), Barry O'Hagan (0-1, 0-1f); Conor Francis (0-1), Andrew Gilmore (0-1, 0-1f), Pat Havern (1-1).

Subs: Ruairi O'Hare for Andrew Gilmore (31), Daniel Guinness (0-1) for Conor Francis (40), Anthony Doherty for Ryan McEvoy (50), Tiarnan Rushe (0-1, 0-1f) for Pat Havern (54), Gerard Collins for Brendan McArdle (61).