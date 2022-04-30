Wexford 0-4 Dublin 1-24: Dubs crush Model County in Leinster mismatch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Dublin's facile win Highlights of Dublin's facile win

Dublin cruised through to the Leinster SFC semi-final with a comfortable 1-24 to 0-4 away victory over Wexford.

Last summer, the capital side travelled to Wexford Park off the back of a largely routine National League campaign, and everything seemed rosy.

The southeast was where the first cracks appeared, and was perhaps the turning point for what has transpired since. A relinquishing of their All-Ireland crown as well as National League relegation followed.

On Saturday evening, Dessie Farrell's charges returned to the Model County looking to turn another corner.

Although the comprehensive win over a Division 4 side is not enough to announce to the country that they are back to their best, Dublin will take solace from the fact that they have made a far more impressive start to the summer than in 2021.

Time will tell if it can be deemed another turning point.

The biggest takeaway for the rest of Leinster and indeed Ireland is that if they are to defeat Dublin this summer, they will need to plan for Brian Fenton.

The Raheny powerhouse was simply unplayable, while Con O'Callaghan scored 1-5 in his first appearance of the year.

Perhaps spurred by their defiant display last summer, the home side looked to frustrate their hosts in the opening exchanges. It worked well for the first quarter, with Dublin leading 0-2 to 0-1 after 16 minutes.

However, they could not account for the genius of Fenton, who was at his brilliant best. The two-time Footballer of the Year pulled the strings in the middle of the park, linking play impressively and kicking four excellent points. Three came from his right boot, and one off his left, just to underline his craft.

Thanks largely to his efforts, the Dubs led 0-10 to 0-1 at the halfway mark.

It could have been an even greater margin, but both John Small and O'Callaghan struck the crossbar with goal attempts.

Paidí Hughes of Wexford in action against Jonny Cooper of Dublin

The second half was a mere procession.

Dean Rock became the third Dublin player to hit the crossbar in the 40th minute, but this time the rebound was more favourable, and O'Callaghan rose high to palm it into the net.

From there, they kicked on. Cormac Costello, John Small, Tom Lahiff and Ciarán Kilkenny all added further points as they eased home.,

Dublin did not quite amass a cricket score, but it was certainly a hurling score. Wexford finished with something that resembled a soccer score.

The Dubs march on in pursuit of a 12th consecutive Delaney Cup, and will learn the identity of their semi-final opponents in Sunday's draw. The Model County head for the Tailteann Cup.

Ultimately, it was another mismatch that will call into question the worth of the provincial championships in their current form.

Scorers

Wexford: Eoghan Nolan (0-1), Paidí Hughes (0-1), Niall Hughes (0-1, 0-1m), Ben Brosnan (0-1).

Dublin: Con O'Callaghan (1-5), Dean Rock (0-5, 0-1f, 0-1 '45), Brian Fenton (0-5), Cormac Costello (0-3), Brian Howard (0-2), John Small (0-1), Tom Lahiff (0-1), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-1), Lorcan O'Dell (0-1).

Teams

Wexford

1. Darragh Brooks

2. Liam O'Connor

3. Eoin Porter

7. Dylan Furlong

4. Martin O'Connor

6. Glen Malone

12. Kevin O'Grady

8. Niall Hughes

9. Liam Coleman

11. Donal Shanley

5. Páidí Hughes

10. Alan Tobin

13. Mark Rossiter

14. Eoghan Nolan

15. Ben Brosnan

Subs

Tom Byrne for Donal Shanley (42)

Robbie Brooks for Mark Rossiter (46)

Michael Furlong for Alan Tobin (60)

John Turbitt for Ben Brosnan (69)

Sean Ryan for Eoghan Nolan (69)

Dublin

1. David O'Hanlon

2. Eoin Murchan

3. Michael Fitzsimons

4. Lee Gannon

5. Robert McDaid

19. Jonny Cooper

6. John Small

8. Brian Fenton

9. Tom Lahiff

10. Seán Bugler

11. Brian Howard

12. Ciarán Kilkenny

13. Cormac Costello

14. Con O'Callaghan

15. Dean Rock

Subs

James McCarthy for Robert McDaid (49)

Nial Scully for Seán Bugler (49)

Sean McMahon for Eoin Murchan (53)

Aaron Byrne for Cormac Costello (54)

Lorcan O'Dell for John Small (62)