Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-finals: Dublin drawn against Meath, Kildare to face Westmeath

Dublin will face Meath in the Leinster Championship for the fourth year in succession

Dublin have been drawn to face Meath in the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final, as the Sky Blues pursue a 12th consecutive Delaney Cup success.

Meanwhile, Kildare will play Westmeath in the other semi-final.

The draw for the final four in the eastern province was made on Sunday night, after the four quarter-finals this weekend.

The Dubs were comprehensive winners over Wexford on Saturday night, with Con O'Callaghan (1-5) and Brian Fenton (0-5) leading the scoring charge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Dublin's comfortable victory over Wexford Highlights of Dublin's comfortable victory over Wexford

Meanwhile, Westmeath edged Longford on Saturday evening, 3-13 to 0-14.

On Sunday, the Royals and the Lilywhites ran out comprehensive winners over Wicklow and Louth respectively.

Jack O'Connor's goal after just nine seconds set Meath on their way against the Garden County, as they prevailed on a scoreline of 4-13 to 1-12.

Kildare's Kevin Feely celebrates scoring a second-half penalty

Meanwhile, Kildare avoided a potential banana skin against the in-form Wee County. Glenn Ryan's tea, burst into a 0-10 to 0-1 lead, and second-half goals from Kevin Feely and Darragh Kirwan helped them over the line.

Fixture details for the semi-finals will be confirmed on Monday.

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues next Saturday, with the Munster SFC between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn live on Sky Sports Arena.