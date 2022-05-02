Tyrone should have seen poor performance coming as Derry played with swagger: Peter Canavan column

Cathal McShane of Tyrone in action against Brendan Rogers of Derry

Sunday's Ulster Championship quarter-final was hugely disappointing from a Tyrone point of view.

Not only were the All-Ireland champions knocked out of the province by their neighbours, but they did not even make it competitive.

From early in the contest, the Oak Leaf County were operating with much more intensity and on a much higher level than Tyrone.

Many viewed Brian Kennedy's first-half red card as a turning point, but the reality is that Derry were superior to their hosts prior to that.

Granted, being reduced to 14 players didn't help. But the Red Hands were a team who were very laboured in possession. They were predictable in their approach, and there was no sparkle to their play.

Rory Gallagher celebrates with Conor Glass at full-time

Tyrone should have seen this performance coming, because it was a replica of their first-half display against Fermanagh in the preliminary round.

The Erne County missed goal opportunities that evening, and should have been three or four up by half-time.

That night in Brewster Park, Conor Meyler got a goal chance and he put it away. When he got an opportunity against Derry, it was well-saved by the goalkeeper.

Rory Gallagher mentioned in his post-match interview that Tyrone's display against Fermanagh gave Derry hope. And they certainly capitalised.

Derry finally deliver

Derry were the hungrier outfit, and were well drilled. Their key match-ups worked perfectly. It was a comprehensive victory from their point of view.

They dominated the kick-outs - an area where they struggled against Galway during the National League.

Tyrone failed to score anything from Derry's restarts, while in the first half, Derry scored three directly from them.

They had obviously done a lot of work in the training ground in that regard.

Once the news came out that Emmett Bradley wasn't playing, it looked as if Tyrone would have a serious advantage in terms of physicality around the middle of the park.

To counteract that, Derry played Gareth McKinless as a midfielder on the Brian Kennedy, just for the kick-outs. If Tyrone secured possession, McKinless dropped back as a sweeper. His first-half performance set the tone for Derry.

The Ballinderry man was winning breaking ball around the middle, he was cutting out attacks, but he was also moving forward. He was fouled for a point, and kicked a score himself.

His first-half display typified everything that was good about Derry.

Gareth McKinless starred for Derry

Chrissy McKaigue made the point that they took real heart from last year's performance against Donegal. They knew they weren't far off the required level that day.

They should have beaten Tír Chonaill in 2021, and that showing clearly gave them great heart.

They didn't play like underdogs on Sunday. They played with confidence and a swagger.

There's no reason why they can't kick on from here. I don't think they'll fear anything.

They will respect Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final, but they will feel that they're capable of beating them.

Monaghan showing greater maturity

Two years ago, Monaghan were stunned by Cavan in their championship opener.

Against the Breffni County that day, the Farney men were hot favourites and built up a big lead. But they sat back in the second half, and invited Cavan onto them.

On Saturday when they needed to finish the job against Down, they did just that. Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney's side continued to push up on their visitors in Clones, with Conor Boyle, Kieran Duffy and Conor McCarthy all pouring forward to score points.

They have clearly learned from their setbacks in recent years, and appear to be in a good place.

The introduction of Gary Mohan has given them another dimension to their attack. Mohan is robust and is a great ball-winner.

Jack McCarron has clearly benefitted from that, and so too will Conor McManus this summer.

Conor McCarthy has adapted well at half-back. He gets himself into good positions and can push forward, and is clearly enjoying his football.

Derry vs Monaghan will be tasty in two weeks.

Finally, Dublin got the job done in style against Wexford. They only beat the Model County by eight points last year. This year, there was real style back in their play. Key players are returning to form.

You can't read too much into that result. Dublin should be beating Wexford by 20-odd points.

But the Sky Blues appear to be finding their swagger again.

