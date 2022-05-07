Kerry gunning to end an eight-year wait for All-Ireland glory: Are the Kingdom finally equipped to deliver?

Kerry open their championship campaign away to Cork

The very fact that eight years is being considered a drought tells you all you need to know about Kerry football.

Only twice have the Munster kingpins endured longer gaps between All-Ireland successes: 1914-1924 and 1986-1997.

But since their last triumph in 2014, Kerry have watched on as Dublin claimed an unprecedented six-in-a-row. An affront to the long-held notion in Kerry that it is Sam Maguire's birthright to winter in the southwest.

Their epic duel with the Sky Blues in the 2019 All-Ireland final suggested that whenever the capital machine would eventually grind to a halt, they would be the ones to step in and take advantage.

But when the Dubs' remarkable run finally ended last August, Kerry were unable to capitalise.

And that defeat drew swift action.

With their hankering for the Sam Maguire Cup never greater, the county turned to a man with a proven track record of delivering.

Cue the third coming of Jack O'Connor. In his two previous spells, the Dromid man had secured a trio of All-Ireland titles. And this year, he has started by following a winning formula.

In 2004, 2006 and 2009, the All-Ireland crowns were preceded by National League titles.

Step one was completed earlier this year.

O'Connor has been tasked with guiding Kerry back to the summit

National League success

The Kingdom stormed to the 2022 Division 1 title with minimal fuss.

Amid a top tier campaign full of shocks, the men in green and gold were the one constant. They laid down the law with home wins over Dublin and Mayo, and their sole loss came in the final round, at a point when they were already qualified for the final.

The hammering of Mayo in the decider underlined their summer credentials.

Kerry ran riot in the league final

"I'm just happy that we are setting out our stall to be competitive in every game. It wasn't the end of the world if we didn't win the league, but it certainly won't hurt," O'Connor coyly stated after last month's triumph at Croke Park.

"We've been working on getting a good shape on the team, a good structure and the lads are enjoying it which is a big part of it. They are buying into the team ethos and concept.

"We are happy with where we are at, but there's a long road there. Kerry had huge wins in the league last year and when push came to shove down the line in the championship it didn't do them a pile of good, so we are certainly going to keep our feet on the ground."

Those big league wins he referred to in the Peter Keane era were spearheaded by their devastating firepower. But the strikeforce of David Clifford, Seán O'Shea, Paudie Clifford, Paul Geaney and more has been no secret.

What has let this team down on the big days in the past is further back the field.

Former Australian Rules star Stefan Okunbor, pictured in action during the McGrath Cup, could return from injury in time for the championship

So has O'Connor shored up the side at midfield, in the backs and in the goalkeeper department?

While not introducing any newcomers, O'Connor has thus far appeared to be getting more out of the players who were already there.

Club mates Jack Barry and Diarmuid O'Connor have become a more cohesive midfield unit.

Jason Foley and Tadhg Morley have formed a stronger 3-6 axis, with a battle ensuing for the number one jersey between Shane Ryan and Shane Murphy.

These areas will not be widely deemed water-tight however until they are fully scrutinised in the white heat of championship. And if shortcomings are exposed at that point, it will likely be too late, given what looks like a straightforward provincial championship.

But on current evidence, the Kingdom appear to be better equipped than in recent seasons.

Forged by the pain of defeats to Cork and Tyrone over the past two years, this is now a stronger team.

Experiencing harsh lessons can only benefit them going forward.

Struggles on Jones' Road

Top counties will not go far if they struggle to deliver results at Croke Park. Galway's failures over the past 20 years exemplify this.

But Kerry's recent record at HQ makes for grim reading.

Kerry's recent struggles at Croke Park 2022 NFL final Kerry 3-19 Mayo 0-13 (W) 2021 All-Ireland semi-final Kerry 0-22 Tyrone 3-14 (L) 2020 NFL Kerry 1-19 Dublin 1-19 (D) 2019 All-Ireland final replay Kerry 0-15 Dublin 1-18 (L) 2019 All-Ireland final Kerry 1-16 Dublin 1-16 (D) 2019 All-Ireland semi-final Kerry 1-18 Tyrone 0-18 (W) 2019 All-Ireland Super 8s Kerry 1-20 Donegal 1-20 (D) 2019 NFL final Kerry 2-10 Mayo 3-11 (L) 2018 All-Ireland Super 8s Kerry 1-10 Galway 1-13 (L) 2018 NFL Kerry 0-11 Dublin 2-17 (L) 2017 All-Ireland semi-final replay Kerry 0-17 Mayo 2-16 (L) 2017 All-Ireland semi-final Kerry 2-14 Mayo 2-14 (D)

The recent National League final win brightens that particular picture, but they need to continue that form on their next visit to the capital if they are to fulfil their potential.

Cork first up for the Kingdom

On Saturday evening, Kerry begin their campaign, with a showdown against Cork on Lee-side. After all the controversy surrounding a venue for the match, it was finally set for Páirc Uí Rinn and we can look at the game itself.

As a footballing contest, there is no evidence to suggest that Cork will cause an upset.

While the Kingdom were busy claiming their 23rd Division 1 title, the Rebels were mired in a relegation battle in the second tier.

Two years ago, Kerry were stunned by Cork after overlooking their Munster neighbours and having one eye on the All-Ireland series.

And with memories of that November night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh still raw, it is unlikely that Kerry will take their hosts for granted.

The Rebels poked the bear in 2020, and two years on they are not sufficiently armed to deal with the consequences.

