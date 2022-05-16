Tailteann Cup 2022 first-round draw: Cavan to face Down as second tier championship takes shape

Cavan have been drawn to face Down

The draw for the inaugural Tailteann Cup has been made.

17 teams will compete in the second-tier championship, which will be staged as a straight-knockout tournament, with the opening rounds held on a regional basis until the semi-finals.

A draw will be made for each round.

All teams from Divisions 3 and 4 in the National League are taking part, along with New York who will enter at the quarter-final stage in the southern section.

New York will travel to Ireland to compete in the quarter-finals

The draw was made on Monday morning.

Southern section

Preliminary round

Wexford vs Offaly

Wicklow vs Waterford

First round

Wexford/Offaly vs Wicklow/Waterford

Carlow vs Tipperary

Laois vs Westmeath

Northern section

First round

Longford vs Fermanagh

Leitrim vs Antrim

Sligo vs London

Cavan vs Down

Teams listed first will have home advantage.

The preliminary round ties will take place next weekend, with the first round being held on May 28-29. Full fixture details will be announced in due course.

The Breffni County are among the frontrunners for the competition, after a strong showing against Donegal in the Ulster Championship

The format of the Tailteann Cup was decided in 2019, but it did not take place in 2020 nor 2021 due to the truncated seasons caused by Covid-19.

The winner of the 2022 Tailteann Cup will be guaranteed a place in the 2023 Sam Maguire Cup.