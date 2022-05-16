Tailteann Cup 2022 first-round draw: Cavan to face Down as second tier championship takes shape
Cavan will face Down, Longford will host Fermanagh, while Westmeath will travel to Laois, as the draw for the first round of the inaugural Tailteann Cup was made. 17 teams will compete for the second-tier championship, with New York entering at the quarter-final stage.
Last Updated: 16/05/22 9:37am
The draw for the inaugural Tailteann Cup has been made.
17 teams will compete in the second-tier championship, which will be staged as a straight-knockout tournament, with the opening rounds held on a regional basis until the semi-finals.
A draw will be made for each round.
All teams from Divisions 3 and 4 in the National League are taking part, along with New York who will enter at the quarter-final stage in the southern section.
The draw was made on Monday morning.
Southern section
Preliminary round
Wexford vs Offaly
Wicklow vs Waterford
First round
Wexford/Offaly vs Wicklow/Waterford
Carlow vs Tipperary
Laois vs Westmeath
Northern section
First round
Longford vs Fermanagh
Leitrim vs Antrim
Sligo vs London
Cavan vs Down
Teams listed first will have home advantage.
The preliminary round ties will take place next weekend, with the first round being held on May 28-29. Full fixture details will be announced in due course.
The format of the Tailteann Cup was decided in 2019, but it did not take place in 2020 nor 2021 due to the truncated seasons caused by Covid-19.
The winner of the 2022 Tailteann Cup will be guaranteed a place in the 2023 Sam Maguire Cup.