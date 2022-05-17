Tailteann Cup final is not a curtain-raiser to All-Ireland decider due to clubs and exposure, says Larry McCarthy

The Tailteann Cup final will not be held on All-Ireland final day

As the Tailteann Cup gets ready for lift-off this weekend, it is a competition years in the making.

There has been an appetite for the competition's inaugural season to be a success, with promotional guarantees being made.

The Tailteann Cup decider has been set as a curtain-raiser to an All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. But many feel that it should be on the sport's biggest day, as a double-header with the All-Ireland final.

"The key thing is that it's got to be marketed," said Peter Canavan last month.

"The final is down prior to an All-Ireland semi-final. Why is it not down prior to an All-Ireland final? Just to give it the bit of oomph that they need for a competition like that in its first year."

There's potential for some team to grab this by the scruff of the neck and march through the summer and have a great summer with it. McCarthy says teams can benefit from the Tailteann Cup

GAA president Larry McCarthy explained the reasoning for the decision, stating that the Tailteann Cup final would not get sufficient spotlight on the biggest day.

"It would have kept a lot of clubs out of action for an extra two weeks. The two teams that get into the final, and arguably the semi-finals as well, because you'd have to bring them forward," he said.

"But also, putting something up against the All-Ireland final, it's not going to get the spotlight it deserves perhaps. Given that this is the first year, it's a new competition, we wanted it to be a standalone as much as possible.

"The two All-Ireland finals are like the Super Bowl. They drown everything, don't they?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jim McGuinness and Peter Canavan discuss what needs to happen for the Tailteann Cup to be a success in its inaugural year Jim McGuinness and Peter Canavan discuss what needs to happen for the Tailteann Cup to be a success in its inaugural year

McCarthy said that it can prove a major success in the coming years, vowing the GAA will be treating it "every bit as seriously as the Sam Maguire competition".

"Excitement...in terms of what we can do with it, and how it can help counties," he said. "We've had the tiered approach in hurling for years. And now we're going to try it in football. And I've no doubt it will be as successful.

"The draw on Monday morning put teams of equitable standard together. And there's potential for some team to grab this by the scruff of the neck and march through the summer and have a great summer with it.

"But if they were still with the qualifying, it could have been for instance Waterford being pulled out against Mayo. And that would have been demoralising for Waterford on one level. So it's the fact that it's become tiered, become like the league, to a certain extent, because everyone says the league is a very good competition. It's our secondary competition.

"But that gives me a confidence about the whole thing. And I think playing in high summer as well, that's going to excite people."

Our live coverage continues next Saturday with Kilkenny vs Wexford live on Sky Sports Arena from 5:30pm. The Sky Sports cameras will also be in Pearse Stadium for Galway vs Dublin, with live updates from Salthill.