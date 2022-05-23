All-Ireland Football Championship qualifier draw: Mayo up against Monaghan, Tyrone drawn to face Armagh

Armagh edged Tyrone in the league in a feisty affair earlier this year

The draw for the first round of the All-Ireland Football Championship qualifiers has taken place.

All-Ireland qualifier draw Mayo vs Monaghan Clare vs Meath Cork vs Louth Armagh vs Tyrone

Counties listed first will have home advantage.

Padraig O'Hora of Mayo in action against Jack McCarron of Monaghan during the National League

Two all-Division 1 clashes are set up, with Mayo set to host Monaghan, and Tyrone travelling to Armagh.

James Horan's side edged the Farney County in the National League, with the tie now set for Castlebar.

Meanwhile, the Red Hands will travel to the Athletic Grounds for a showdown with the Orchard County. There were five red cards handed out when the sides met in the National League earlier this year.

Monaghan are looking to bounce back from their Ulster semi-final defeat to Derry

The four Division 2 sides will be pleased with the draw. Clare face Meath, in a repeat of a 2019 qualifier, while Cork will entertain Louth.

This first-round draw involved the eight counties from Divisions 1 and 2 of the Allianz Football League that did not qualify for their respective provincial final. The winners will progress to the second round, where they will meet the beaten provincial finalists, for the right to proceed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of June 4-5 and fixture details will be confirmed by the CCCC in due course.

One of the games will be live on Sky Sports on Saturday June 4.