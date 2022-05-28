Dublin 5-17 Kildare 1-15: Dubs stamp Leinster Championship authority with dominant Lilywhites win

Ciaran Kilkenny scores Dublin's first goal

After 12 years of Dublin dominance in the Leinster Championship, many suggested the gap was closing off the back of springtime evidence.

Kildare's impressive National League form, coupled with their high-scoring displays against Louth and Westmeath in recent weeks suggested that Dublin may finally have worthy adversaries in the province.

But the Dubs emphatically stamped their authority with a statement 5-17 to 1-15 win over their neighbours, claiming a 36th consecutive Leinster Championship success, and sealing a 12th Delaney Cup title in a row.

The Lilywhites' February win over the Dubs can now be reflected upon as a poking of the bear, and the capital side roared back to their best and delivered retribution upon Glenn Ryan's upstarts.

Dublin remain top dogs in Leinster. And despite the progress made by Kildare in recent years, there is still a long way to go to close the gap.

Glenn Ryan and co now head for the qualifiers

Paul Cribbin kicked Kildare into the lead in the third minute, but the Dubs then struck.

Their first goal came through Ciaran Kilkenny. Sean Bugler played a long ball into Con O'Callaghan, who turned Mick O'Grady and fed the Castleknock club man, who made no mistake.

Still reeling from the concession of that first goal, Kildare were then hit again. This time through Cormac Costello, who reacted quickest after a Dean Rock shot came off the post.

In the blink of an eye, Dublin were 2-2 to 0-1 ahead, and Kildare already had a mountain to climb in the opening 10 minutes.

The third soon followed in the 16th minute. Bugler played Costello in on goal. His side-step was bought by Mark Donnellan, and the Dubs marksman slotted it home.

John Small then followed with a fourth goal, before O'Callaghan made it five in the 27th minute.

Referee Paddy Neilan's half-time whistle was a welcome respite for Kildare, with Dublin leading 5-7 to 0-6.

Within one half of football, any narrative around a newfound competitive rivalry at the helm of the province was dead and buried.

Sean Bugler of Dublin in action against James Murray of Kildare

Glenn Ryan did manage to shore up the defence for the second half, as Kildare found their feet in the contest, albeit too late.

However, there was a sense that Dublin had eased up, with their business already taken care of.

The Lilywhites struck for goal in the 50th minute. Kevin Flynn drew Evan Comerford before feeding Jimmy Hyland, who palmed into the net.

Ben McCormack led the line valiantly, kicking five impressive points across the contest. But ultimately, the sky blue wave was too strong. Kevin Flynn's black card compounded Kildare woes in the 55th minute, as the Dubs eased home.

Dublin march onto the All-Ireland quarter-final with a pep in their step. Despite their shock league relegation earlier in the year, it is clear the Dubs are back to top form. Kildare, meanwhile, will look to regroup in the qualifiers.

Scorers

Teams

: Con O'Callaghan (1-5, 0-1m), Cormac Costello (2-1), Dean Rock (0-4, 0-4f), Ciaran Kilkenny (1-0), John Small (1-0), Brian Fenton (0-3), Lee Gannon (0-2), Aaron Byrne (0-1), Niall Scully (0-1).: Jimmy Hyland (1-4, 0-3f), Ben McCormack (0-5, 0-1m), Kevin Feely (0-2, 0-1m), Darragh Kirwan (0-1), Paul Cribbin (0-1), Paddy Woodgate (0-1, 0-1f), Kevin Flynn (0-1).

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford

2. Eoin Murchan

3. Michael Fitzsimons

4. Lee Gannon

11. Brian Howard

5. John Small

7. James McCarthy

8. Brian Fenton

9. Tom Lahiff

14. Con O'Callaghan

10. Sean Bugler

12. Ciaran Kilkenny

13. Cormac Costello

24. Lorcan O'Dell

15. Dean Rock

Subs

Niall Scully for Lorcan O'Dell (45)

Cian Murphy for Eoin Murchan (51)

Aaron Byrne for Dean Rock (59)

Jonny Cooper for Tom Lahiff (65)

Brian O'Leary for Cormac Costello (70)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan

3. Shea Ryan

2. Mick O'Grady

4. Ryan Houlihan

7. Kevin Flynn

6. James Murray

5. Tony Archibold

8. Kevin Feely

9. Kevin O'Callaghan

10. Alex Beirne

11. Ben McCormack

12. Paul Cribbin

13. Darragh Kirwan

14. Daniel Flynn

15. Jimmy Hyland

Subs

Paddy Woodgate for Darragh Kirwan (ht)

David Hyland for James Murray (ht)

Paddy McDermott for Paul Cribbin (50)

Darragh Malone for Tony Archibold (60)

Fergal Conway for Alex Beirne (68)