Dessie Farrell: Dublin reaping benefits of National League campaign

Farrell's charges have found their form

It is now clear that Dublin are back at full throttle. And if they are to be stopped this summer, it will take a team to fire on all cylinders against them.

A middling 2021 championship campaign was followed by poor National League results in 2022, culminating in their relegation to the second tier.

However, throughout the league, Dessie Farrell was adamant that they were building towards the summer and building their panel.

And it bore fruit with a 5-17 to 1-15 win over Kildare in the Leinster final, as they now enter the All-Ireland series with a pep in their step.

"Even in the depths of your depression and failures there's always some learnings and something to be taken from that," Farrell reflected on the league.

"We had a lot of bodies missing during the National League. We were integrating new players, trying out new things in terms of the game-plan and performance itself that weren't really coming to fruition. We probably still should have held on in terms of staying in Division 1 but we didn't and that gave us a reason to do some soul-searching and reflect upon what it is we're about and what it is we're trying to achieve this season.

"We went back to the practice ground and worked harder and we're seeing some of that now.

"But that's the Leinster series done and dusted and we're into the All-Ireland series and we know that's going to be a different animal."

Dublin's dominance in the province continues

Lee Gannon is one of several young players in the panel who has made a name for himself, and the Whitehall Colmcille defender not only kept tabs on Darragh Kirwan, but also contributed two points from play.

"It's great for a lot of those young players. I don't know how many of them have won Leinster medals for the first time. It's probably strange for people to realise that because Dublin have been constant winners over the last number of years in Leinster," Farrell outlined.

"For a lot of young lads in that dressing-room today that's their first Leinster title and that's a significant step and milestone in their journey as intercounty footballers."

The Dubs attacked in a more direct manner than in recent months, and that was key to their five first-half goals.

"Of course that was pleasing," said the Na Fianna man. "There was definitely an efficiency there, particularly in the first half that we were happy with.

"Probably what was more pleasing is that we've put together back-to-back consistent performances over three games now. I've spoken before about the disappointment of our national league campaign and how humbling that was and it was very much topsy-turvy, up and down in terms of the consistency of performance. It's great to see the application and consistency to this point in time."

Con O'Callaghan and Co terrorised the Kildare defence

For now, the challenge for the capital side is to negotiate the four-week break as they prepare for an All-Ireland quarter-final against a team that will emerge for the qualifiers.

"That two-week cycle, you get into a rhythm, you get comfortable. You get used to that dynamic. And now there's a pause. In the two-week periods, everyone stay really focused because you've no alternative but to stay focused," Farrell outlined.

"Now we've got a bit of a break. How do you manage that four weeks? It would seem to be a long time in a tight schedule anyway.

"But it's a case for us making it as productive as possible. Being able to rest some players, recovery is going to be important. Some injured players will maybe get some time. And then there's definitely work to be done. I've no doubt about that, when we review the footage. So we'll make it as productive as we can."