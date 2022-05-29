Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2-16: Tribesmen claim Connacht Championship title

Shane Walsh scored 1-6 for the Tribesmen

Galway are Connacht champions for the first time since 2018, after a 2-19 to 2-16 victory over Roscommon in Salthill.

The three-point winning margin was perhaps not fully reflective of the Tribesmen's dominance, as they comprehensively overcame the Rossies in Pearse Stadium, avenging their two league defeats earlier in 2022.

Padraic Joyce's side head for the All-Ireland quarter-final, and the possibilities of a long summer now open up, given the Nestor Cup holders are on the opposite side of the draw to Dublin and Kerry.

The Rossies face round two of the qualifiers.

The Rossies were left to rue missed chances

All 17 scores were from open play in a rip-roaring first half.

The sides traded points in the early stages, with the Rossies edging 0-4 to 0-3 ahead. However, from there Anthony Cunningham's side kicked five wides in a row, and went 11 minutes without a score.

During that period, Galway took full advantage, registering 1-3 without reply.

Shane Walsh's green flag was expertly taken, after his dummy played him through on goal and he unleashed a bullet into the bottom corner.

Roscommon eventually settled, and they looked to be back on track after Kieran Molloy's black card and Enda Smith reducing the gap to three.

However, despite the numerical disadvantage, Galway managed to find the net once more before half-time. Patrick Kelly reacted quickest after Rob Finnerty's shot came off the post, and he drop-kicked the ball into the top corner of the net to help his side into a 2-7 to 0-8 lead at the break.

Enda Smith of Roscommon in action against Jack Glynn of Galway

Roscommon needed a fast start, as they opened the second half against 14 players. However, Galway kicked the first two scores after the restart,

Padraic Joyce's side began to ease clear, with Walsh giving them a nine-point lead in the 59th minute.

The Rossies did sew some doubt in Galway minds with a Conor Daly goal five minutes later, bringing it back to a five-point game.

When Galway needed, Walsh tagged on two more scores, and despite a Diarmuid Murtagh goal with the last kick of the game, it was ultimately a comfortable win.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy (0-1); Paul Conroy (0-1), Cillian McDaid (0-1); Patrick Kelly (1-0), Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney (0-2); Robert Finnerty (0-5), Damien Comer (0-3), Shane Walsh (1-6, 0-2 '45, 0-1f).

Subs: Niall Daly for Matthew Tierney (59), Finnian Ó Laoi for Damien Comer (66), Owen Gallagher for Rob Finnerty (70), Paul Kelly for Patrick Kelly (70), Cathal Sweeney for Kieran Molloy (74).

Roscommon: Colm Lavin; David Murray, Brian Stack, Conor Daly (1-1); Conor Hussey, Niall Daly, Ronan Daly; Ultan Harney (0-3), Eddie Nolan; Ciaráin Murtagh (0-1), Enda Smith (0-1), Cathal Heneghan (0-1); Cian McKeon (0-1), Donie Smith (0-2, 0-1f), Conor Cox (0-5, 0-3f).

Subs: Niall Kilroy for Cathal Heneghan (ht), Richard Hughes for David Murrary (48), Diarmuid Murtagh (1-1, 0-1f) for Donie Smith (49), Keith Doyle for Eddie Nolan (58), Andrew Glennon for Cian McKeon (58).