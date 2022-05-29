Derry 1-16 Donegal 1-14: Oak Leaf County win first Ulster Football Championship title since 1998 after extra-time

Brendan Rogers put in a stunning display with three points from play

Derry are Ulster champions for the first time since 1998, after defeating Donegal 1-16 to 1-14 after extra-time.

The Oak Leaf County were underdogs for all three of their matches in the province, but have upset Tyrone, Monaghan and now Donegal in recent weeks for the most unlikely of Anglo-Celt Cup triumphs.

Although it was not a classic final, it will not matter to Rory Gallagher and Co who move into the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Donegal meanwhile head for the qualifiers.

St Tiernach's Park in Clones was packed to capacity

It was a cagey affair, with both teams setting up defensively.

Both sides failed to take chances, with no scores in the opening 10 minutes.

The breakthrough eventually came with a Niall Loughlin goal. The Oak Leaf County broke in through the left, with Niall Toner tearing in along the end-line and feeding Loughlin, who managed to punt it into the net from close range, despite the efforts of four Donegal players on the line.

Paul Cassidy and Shea Downey added further points, as the Division 2 side moved five points ahead.

Donegal needed a leader to stand up, and it was Peadar Mogan who led the fight, as he kicked three first-half points.

That helped them back into contention, with Derry leading 1-6 to 0-6 at the halfway mark. They could have been level, but Michael Langan was unable to covert a goal chance shortly before the break.

Niall Loughlin celebrates his goal

Donegal were looking to land a blow after the restart, and did just that within 30 seconds. They went hunting for a goal, and although Odhrán Lynch blocked Michael Langan's initial shot, it spilled to Odhrán McFadden Ferry who bundled it home.

Donegal then kicked on, taking a two-point lead. Points from Michael Murphy and Jason McGee edged them 1-12 to 1-10 ahead.

However, Derry came back once again, with Shane McGuigan converting two successive frees. Donegal could count themselves lucky that a black card was not brandished for either infringement.

Over the following 10 minutes, neither side could find a winner, and it went to extra-time.

Caolan Ward of Donegal in action against Conor Glass of Derry

Both teams appeared nervous when Sean Hurson restarted the contest, reluctant to take risks or low percentage shots. They scored just a single point apiece in the first half, but Derry then edged ahead after the break.

Shane McGuigan and Brendan Rogers put two between the sides. And while Ciaran Thompson pulled one back, Conor Glass stepped up with an insurance point to seal a famous triumph.

Derry: Odhrán Lynch; Christopher McKaigue, Brendan Rogers (0-3), Conor McCluskey; Conor Doherty (0-1), Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan; Conor Glass (0-1), Niall Toner; Paul Cassidy (0-1), Shea Downey (0-1), Ethan Doherty; Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan (0-5, 0-4f), Niall Loughlin (1-2, 0-1f).

Subs: Emmett Bradley (0-1) for Niall Loughlin (47), Lachlann Murray for Benny Heron (65), Ben McCarron for Niall Toner (68).

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh (0-1), Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Odhrán McFadden Ferry (1-0); Caolan McGonagle, Jason McGee (0-2); Peadar Mogan (0-3), Shane O'Donnell (0-2), Michael Langan; Patrick McBrearty (0-2, 0-2f), Michael Murphy (0-2), Jamie Brennan.

Subs: Conor O'Donnell for Jamie Brennan (58), Aaron Doherty (0-1, 0-1m) for Odhrán McFadden Ferry (65), Niall O'Donnell for Shane O'Donnell (73), Hugh McFadden for Jason McGee (ft), Ciaran Thompson (0-1) for Caolan McGonagle (80), Paul Brennan for Michael Langan (84).