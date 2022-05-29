Tailteann Cup round-up: Westmeath defeat Laois, Carlow upset Tipperary, Sligo edge London after extra-time

Westmeath are into the quarter-finals

And then there were eight.

New York join the Tailteann Cup field for the quarter-finals, alongside the seven victors from this weekend's action, with the pairings to be decided in Monday morning's draw.

Tailteann Cup results Northern section Southern section Leitrim 2-14 Antrim 1-12 Laois 0-13 Westmeath 1-13 Cavan 0-24 Down 1-12 Offaly 0-18 Wicklow 0-10 Longford 0-12 Fermanagh 1-12 Carlow 1-12 Tipperary 1-10 Sligo 3-15 London 2-16

In the southern section, Westmeath were forced to dig deep to defeat Laois, 1-13 to 0-13. The O'Moore County looked to be in the driving seat when leading at half-time, following Kevin Maguire's red card.

However, a Sam McCarten goal swung the contest in the favour of Jack Cooney's charges, as they overcame their midlands neighbours.

Paul Kingston of Laois in action against James Dolan of Westmeath

Elsewhere, Cavan upset 2020 Munster champions Tipperary with a 1-12 to 1-10 home victory. Niall Hickey's first-half goal proved crucial, as the Barrowsiders delivered a shock win.

Offaly also prevailed, with a dominant 0-18 to 0-10 win over Wicklow.

The Breffni County eliminated their Ulster rivals

The northern section fixtures took place on Saturday, with tournament favourites Cavan proving too strong for Down, winning 0-24 to 1-12.

Sligo survived a scare, as they needed extra-time to see off London, 3-15 to 2-16.

Fermanagh secured an away win over Longford, 1-12 to 0-12, while Andy Moran's Leitrim side surprised Antrim, 2-14 to 1-12.

Antrim manager Enda McGinley stepped down following the defeat.

Monday's draw will feature the eight remaining teams. New York, Carlow, Westmeath and Offaly will be in the southern section, with Cavan, Sligo, Fermanagh and Leitrim left in the northern half of the draw.