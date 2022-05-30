Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw: Fermanagh to host Cavan, New York to travel to Offaly

Cavan have been handed a tough assignment

The draw has been made for the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals.

In the northern section, Leitrim will host Sligo in an all-Connacht clash, while Fermanagh will take on Cavan at Brewster Park.

In the southern half of the draw, Carlow will welcome Westmeath to Dr Cullen Park, with New York making the trip to Offaly.

Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw Leitrim vs Sligo Fermanagh vs Cavan Carlow vs Westmeath Offaly vs New York

Fermanagh overcame Longford at the weekend

The games will be played next weekend across June 4/5 and the four winning teams will advance to the semi-finals held on June 19 at Croke Park. Full fixture details will be confirmed in due course.

There will be an open draw for the semi-finals amongst the four teams to qualify.

New York enter the fray, looking to build on their Connacht quarter-final defeat to Sligo

First round

Tailteann Cup first round results Northern section Southern section Leitrim 2-14 Antrim 1-12 Laois 0-13 Westmeath 1-13 Cavan 0-24 Down 1-12 Offaly 0-18 Wicklow 0-10 Longford 0-12 Fermanagh 1-12 Carlow 1-12 Tipperary 1-10 Sligo 3-15 London 2-16

New York received a bye to the last eight, but the other seven teams left in the competition had to come through first-round ties at the weekend.

There were shocks in both the northern and southern sections, with Carlow stunning Tipperary, and Leitrim surprising Antrim.

Meanwhile, competition frontrunners Cavan and Westmeath marched on against provincial rivals.