Peter Canavan: Derry can kick on after Ulster final triumph | Provincial championships not helping football in Munster and Leinster

Rory Gallagher has led Derry back to the summit of Ulster football

The origins of Derry's stunning Ulster Championship triumph this year date back to the appointment of Rory Gallagher as manager in late 2019.

He didn't enter the role with high expectations around the county.

There is a great football tradition in Derry, but teams have not feared the Oak Leaf side in recent years. Gallagher has completely transformed that perception, and credit must go to him and those behind the scenes.

The county board was proactive in different appointments, not just that of Gallagher.

And as a result of their initiatives, they have a strong base in Owenbeg, a high standard in the club championships, their underage teams are competitive every year in Ulster, and that is all filtering through to the senior team.

Derry football is on the rise

Derry win an arm wrestle

I was surprised to hear so many people bemoaning the game as a spectacle, after watching the way this Derry team plays.

I think it was understandable that Donegal had to mirror that and play the exact same way. So it was never going to be an open game of football.

Knowing that turnovers have been Derry's oxygen for scores in recent weeks, Donegal were cagey in possession.

But it was compelling from start to finish, despite what others may think.

Brendan Rogers delivered a stunning performance

The individual match-ups that occurred were fascinating. Chrissy McKaigue nullified Paddy McBrearty, Conor McCluskey played well on Jamie Brennan too.

Brendan Rogers took Michael Murphy, and the Slaughtneil fullback had a huge influence on the game. Declan Bonner should have kept Murphy on the edge of the square, thus preventing Rogers from pouring forward and kicking his three points.

And Donegal should have been more aggressive on the Derry kick-outs. It wasn't until the 24th minute that they won an opposition restart, and that resulted in a point for Michael Murphy.

With bigger players in the middle of the park, Donegal should have been much more aggressive.

And ultimately, Tír Chonaill weren't as efficient in front of goals. The Ulster Championship stats this year show Derry don't have as much possession as the opposition, but they force the opposition to shoot under pressure and from distance. That results in poor shooting. Donegal had opportunities, and they failed to take them. They will live to regret that.

In the closing stages, there only looked like there was going to be one winner. It was Derry that was driving forward and trying to get the winner. An absolutely outstanding performance, and the scenes after the game were something to savour.

Can Derry kick on?

There is no reason why they cannot go to Croke Park and perform. They will certainly compete.

What let Donegal down was when faced with the blanket defence, they were laboured. They lacked speed and movement. The ball was being passed around for the sake of it. And there were very few decoy runs.

Derry will come up against better opposition at Croke Park, who are used to playing against packed defences.

There will be tougher tests ahead, but the confidence boost of winning the Anglo-Celt Cup is huge. If they can bring the same energy to the All-Ireland series, they will be a threat.

Can Derry now build on their provincial success?

This team is getting better. Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty and Ethan Doherty are all improving. Conor Glass is growing in influence all the time.

We know what Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rodgers have brought to Slaughtneil in recent years, and they are delivering for the county side.

There are so many aspects of their game that are getting better. We know about the collective system, but the individual players are getting better and working harder together.

If they can retain their hunger, they are capable of giving anyone a game this year.

Mixed weekend of provincial finals

There has been a lot of talk around provincial championships after the one-sided finals on Saturday.

I hope that provincial championships have a future. But not in the current format. They are doing absolutely nothing to improve the game in Munster and Leinster.

It's going to have to change.

We know that in terms of competitive action, the National League and that type of structure produces the best competition.

Provincial championships possibly do need to be retained, but as a competition prior to a fairer and more balanced All-Ireland Championship.

If we have a shorter shop window - which we do now with the split season - we need to maximise the sport in the best possible light.