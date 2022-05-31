Casement Park redevelopment project receives 'momentous' boost with planning ruling

The Casement Park redevelopment has encountered several hurdles in recent years

The Casement Park redevelopment project has received a significant boost with the news that a challenge to the planning permission for the stadium has been dismissed.

The rebuild of Antrim GAA's home ground has been delayed for several years, with the latest hurdle coming in the form of an objection by a Belfast residents group.

However, this was struck down on Tuesday, clearing the way for the the stadium to be redeveloped.

"Today's ruling by Mr. Justice Humphreys is truly momentous for the Gaels of Antrim and Ulster and the GAA at national level, who dismissed the legal challenge against the granting of planning permission for Casement Park. The decision was clear, unambiguous and emphatic," read an Ulster GAA statement.

The stadium has been lying empty in recent years

"We can now, finally, plan for the delivery of our provincial stadium and the last remaining project within the NI Executive's Regional Sports Stadia Programme.

"Our full efforts will now be focused on continuing to work with the Department for the Communities and its Regional Stadia Team, finalising all remaining aspects of the business case, implementing our extensive and far-reaching community engagement and benefits programme as we move towards the construction phase of the project.

"We thank Gaels and the community of West Belfast for their overwhelming support and strength of voice throughout this process. To those that are opposed to the project we would like to assure them that we will be good neighbours, working closely with everyone throughout construction and when operational to bring positive benefits to the whole community."

Casement Park has been lying derelict in recent years after closing in 2013.

The new ground is set to be able to hold 34,578 spectators.