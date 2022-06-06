All-Ireland SFC draw: Mayo to face Kildare while Armagh paired with Donegal

Beaten Leinster finalists Kildare will take on Mayo

Mayo have been drawn to face Kildare in the second round of the All-Ireland Football Championship qualifiers.

The Westerners are looking to negotiate their way through the back door once again, and are up against the Lilywhites in their bid to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The tie is a repeat of the famous 2018 qualifier between the sides, in which Kildare fought for home advantage and eventually delivered an upset victory in Newbridge.

Meanwhile, Armagh will get another crack at Donegal, after eliminating reigning All-Ireland champions Tyrone on Sunday.

Declan Bonner's side won when the sides met in the Ulster quarter-final in April, but since then Tír Chonaill suffered a disappointing loss to Derry in the Ulster final.

Armagh will be looking to gain revenge for their Ulster quarter-final defeat

Cork will be up against Limerick in an all-Munster clash, while Roscommon will face Clare.

Provincial champions Kerry, Dublin, Galway and Derry await the four winners in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The games will be played at neutral venues. All fixture details will be confirmed in due course, with two of the ties live on Sky Sports Arena next Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tailteann Cup semi-final draw was also made. Westmeath will face Offaly, while Sligo will be up against Cavan. Both games will be held in Croke Park on Sunday, June 19.