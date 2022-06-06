Tyrone eliminated by Armagh: Peter Canavan reflects on the All-Ireland champions' disappointing 2022

Tyrone players Michael McKernan, right, and Padraig Hampsey after their defeat to Armagh

Tyrone needed to have a stronger panel than 2021 to retain their All-Ireland title this year. Not a weaker one.

If you look back at teams that have successfully defended the Sam Maguire Cup, most recently Dublin, their strength in depth has been remarkable.

Yes, they had really talented footballers. But they were able to keep a united panel together year after year. That is what's required.

Tyrone's year got off to a bad start with all the withdrawals from the panel.

The hunger and cohesiveness that was there last year, they were devoid of that in so many games.

Across the McKenna Cup, National League and Championship in 2022, their record was four wins, one draw and seven defeats. That speaks for itself.

The players will now have to live with the notion that is held by many that they were fortunate All-Ireland champions last year.

Tyrone are out of the 2022 All-Ireland Championship

What needs to change?

On the surface, the future looks promising with another All-Ireland title at U20, with some of those players coming into the senior panel.

But there is a bigger picture that Tyrone have to look into as well.

Why can you not keep players together in a panel that has just won an All-Ireland?

Behind the scenes, there's a bit of planning and restructuring to be done. It's too simple to lay everything at the door of Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

A lot of things happening in Tyrone are happening off the cuff. It's time to sit down and do the bit of restructuring that's required.

The talent is definitely there. It's a football-mad county. There's great work going on with the minors, and there's a talented bunch coming through.

There needs to be a bit of work done with planning and a strategic vision, rather than hoping that we get to another All-Ireland final or win another All-Ireland.

The 2021 success papered over some cracks. They got a bounce from the new management regime.

But it's clear that we have a bit of catching up to do with Kerry and Dublin in particular.

And that's not to mention the rivals closer to home. Derry and Armagh are on the way up. Tyrone would be naive to think that 2022 is just a one-off year. The age profiles in the Oak Leaf and Orchard counties means these teams will be about for a few years to come.

It's not a pretty position Tyrone find themselves in at the minute.

Dooher and Logan must rebuild for 2023

Armagh produce when it matters

Sunday's championship exit was bitterly disappointing.

A lot of people, myself included, were expecting a big performance out of the Red Hands. But the showing at the Athletic Grounds followed the trend of their National League performances this year. They were good in spells, but they fell asleep at times.

It was Armagh that played with the greater desire.

At half-time, Tyrone seemed to be in a good position trailing by a single point, as the Orchard county had squandered some gilt-edged opportunities.

Richard Donnelly's black card was pivotal, and it swung the game in the home side's favour. Tyrone were never able to claw it back from there.

Kieran McGeeney's side were deserving winners. They had more possession, attacks and shots than their visitors. Armagh had a 65% scoring return compared to Tyrone's 55%.

And they got more from their best. Andrew Murnin and Conor Turbitt contributed big scores, while Connaire Mackin made a goal-line clearance.

Armagh delivered at the Athletic Grounds

Overall, the Red Hands can have no complaints.

Upon reflection, the manner of the defeats to Derry and Armagh will irk Brian and Feargal the most. Their two biggest games of the year were over long before the final whistle. And their championship campaign is over for another year.

Our live GAA coverage continues on Saturday, with Clare vs Roscommon and Mayo vs Kildare live on Sky Sports Arena from 3:15pm.