Clare 2-15 Roscommon 1-17: Banner's thrilling late comeback sinks Rossies in the qualifiers

Clare staged a stunning late comeback to shock Roscommon in the All-Ireland qualifiers, with a late Jamie Malone point sealing a memorable 2-15 to 1-17 victory.

The Banner led at half-time, but then faded and looked dead and buried in the contest as they trailed by five points in the 67th minute.

However, they mustered a late fightback to win in the most dramatic of circumstances to knock out Roscommon.

Cian O'Dea celebrates the win

The Rossies made a dream start in the contest, as Diarmuid Murtagh was on hand to finish to the net underneath a high ball after Conor Cox's long-range shot fell short.

But the defeated Connacht finalists were unable to use that as a springboard, as the Banner levelled the contest through a Cillian Rouine point.

Clare soon found the net themselves. Ciarán Russell played Keelan Sexton in on goal, who defied three Roscommon defenders to somehow squeeze it over the line.

The Munster county then kicked on. They frustrated the Rossies' attacking efforts, with Pearse Lillis successfully marshalling Enda Smith throughout the entire game.

Colm Collins could have perhaps been frustrated that the half-time margin was not wider than 1-10 to 1-8.

The Banner looked to build on their lead, as Sexton stretched the gap to three shortly after the restart. However, they then went 24 minutes without a score.

In that time, the Rossies scored six without reply, as Anthony Cunningham's charges shut down the Clare attacking game.

When Sexton ended his team's scoring drought in the 60th minute, Clare found themselves trailing by two.

Roscommon found another gear, and a Ciaráin Murtagh free saw them take a seemingly insurmountable five-point lead in the 67th minute.

But Collins' side began to chip away. Eoin Cleary pointed a free, before Gavin Cooney was dragged down by Ronan Daly for a penalty. It was duly dispatched by Sexton to reduce the gap to a single point.

Clare were not done yet as Sexton then split the posts from a long-range free, before Malone curled over a stunning point from play to seal the victory.

The comeback pushed Clare into the last eight for the first time since 2016. For Roscommon, they face into a long winter of regret.

Colm Collins' charges are into the hat for Monday's All-Ireland quarter-final draw

Scorers

Clare: Keelan Sexton (2-6, 0-5f, 1-0p), Eoin Cleary (0-2, 0-2f), Emmet McMahon (0-2), Cathal O'Connor (0-2), Cillian Rouine (0-1), Jamie Malone (0-1), Podge Collins (0-1).

Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh (1-2, 0-2f), Ciaráin Murtagh (0-5, 0-1f), Ronan Daly (0-2), Donie Smith (0-2, 0-1f), Conor Daly (0-1), Cian McKeon (0-1), Niall Kilroy (0-1), Conor Cox (0-1, 0-1f), Richard Hughes (0-1), Keith Doyle (0-1).

Teams

Clare

1. Tristan O'Callaghan

5. Cian O'Dea

2. Manus Doherty

4. Cillian Rouine

10. Pearse Lillis

25. Alan Sweeney

6. Ciarán Russell

7. Jamie Malone

8. Darren O'Neill

9. Cathal O'Connor

18. Podge Collins

11. Eoin Cleary

12. Emmet McMahon

24. Keelan Sexton

15. Aaron Griffin

Subs

Brendan Rouine for Alan Sweeney (53)

David Tubridy for Aaron Griffin (54)

Gavin Cooney for Podge Collins (61)

Conor Jordan for Emmet McMahon (66)

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin

2. David Murray

3. Brian Stack

4. Conor Daly

5. Conor Hussey

7. Ronan Daly

6. Niall Daly

8. Ultan Harney

9. Eddie Nolan

14. Niall Kilroy

10. Ciaráin Murtagh

11. Enda Smith

21. Diarmuid Murtagh

15. Conor Cox

13. Cian McKeon

Subs

Richard Hughes for Conor Hussey (42)

Donie Smith for Conor Cox (47)

Keith Doyle for Niall Kilroy (58)

Andrew Glennon for Diarmuid Murtagh (64)

Eoin McCormack for Cian McKeon (68)