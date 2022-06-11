Mayo 2-13 Kildare 0-14: Westerners find a way once again in the qualifiers to see off stern Lilywhites test

Mayo are through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals after a hard-fought 2-13 to 0-14 win over Kildare in Croke Park.

It was a classic Mayo display in the qualifiers. They never do things the easy way. On this occasion, they found themselves trailing by six in the second half.

But James Horan's charges dug deep and found a way to eke out the victory to progress to the last eight.

Padraig O'Hora and Jordan Flynn celebrate victory

Glenn Ryan decided to ring the changes before throw-in, and perhaps influenced from the Leinster final defeat to Dublin, Kildare set up far more defensively.

It worked a treat, as the Lilywhites frustrated the Mayo attacking efforts, and forced the Westerners to take on low-percentage efforts.

While the Leinster side were not at their clinical best up front, they did manage to keep the scoreboard ticking over with a string of Jimmy Hyland frees.

Daniel Flynn worked as an effective target-man up front, while midfield duo Kevin O'Callaghan and Kevin Feely both kicked impressive scores from play.

Mayo lacked bite in their attack, with many of their chances being created by Eoghan McLaughlin and Lee Keegan running from deep.

Their best opportunity in the first half came when McLaughlin found himself one-on-one with Aaron O'Neill, and the Kildare shot-stopper was equal to the Mayo star's effort, parrying it over the bar.

With Mayo being wasteful with opportunities, Kildare established a deserved 0-8 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Kildare were on top for long periods

Kildare made a flying start to the second half, scoring three without reply to stretch the gap to six.

Mayo had a mountain to climb, and James Horan looked to his bench. The introduction of Darren McHale made a significant difference, as he kicked two well-taken scores.

Meanwhile, Ryan appeared reluctant to deploy substitutes. As Kildare's energy reserves waned, Mayo grew into the contest.

Mayo scored five of the next six scores to get back into contention, before they struck for goal. Oisin Mullin found himself bombarded by Kildare defenders, but was shouldered into clear space. He played a neat one-two with Padraig O'Hora, and buried it past Aaron O'Neill.

They followed it up with points from Fergal Boland, Cillian O'Connor and Darren McHale, and the Lilywhites were then the ones chasing a goal late on.

Committing numbers forward, they were caught at the back. Jordan Flynn sent a lobbed ball over the scrambling Aaron O'Neill and into the net, sealing a 2-13 to 0-14 victory.

The five-point winning margin does not do justice to just how close the contest truly was. But it is Mayo who once again find a way through the qualifiers, and head for the All-Ireland quarter-finals with momentum.

James Carr of Mayo in action against Kevin Flynn of Kildare

Scorers

Mayo: Oisin Mullin (1-0), Jordan Flynn (1-0), Cillian O'Connor (0-3, 0-1f), Eoghan McLaughln (0-2), Fergal Boland (0-2), Lee Keegan (0-2), Diarmuid O'Connor (0-1), Conor Loftus (0-1), Jack Carney (0-1), Darren McHale (0-1).

Kildare: Jimmy Hyland (0-6, 0-5f), Kevin O'Callaghan (0-2), Kevin Feely (0-1), Ben McCormack (0-1), Paul Cribbin (0-1), Daniel Flynn (0-1), Darragh Malone (0-1), Shea Ryan (0-1).

Teams

Kildare

16. Aaron O'Neill

2. Mick O'Grady

3. Shea Ryan

4. Ryan Houlihan

26. Darragh Malone

17. David Hyland

7. Kevin Flynn

8. Kevin Feely

9. Kevin O'Callaghan

10. Alex Beirne

11. Ben McCormack

24. Fergal Conway

23. Neil Flynn

14. Daniel Flynn

15. Jimmy Hyland

Subs

Paul Cribbin for Alex Beirne (31)

Darragh Kirwan for Neil Flynn (55)

Paddy McDermott for Fergal Conway (71)

Brian McLoughlin for Jimmy Hyland (73)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly

2. Lee Keegan

3. Oisin Mullin

4. Enda Hession

5. Paddy Durcan

6. Stephen Coen

7. Eoghan McLaughlin

8. Aidan O'Shea

9. Matthew Ruane

10. Diarmuid O'Connor

11. Jason Doherty

12. Conor Loftus

13. James Carr

14. Jack Carney

15. Cillian O'Connor

Subs

Fergal Boland for Jason Doherty (29)

Darren McHale for James Carr (44)

Padraig O'Hora for Stephen Coen (46)

Jordan Flynn for Aidan O'Shea (61)

Aidan Orme for Jack Carney (70)