Cork 2-18 Limerick 1-16: Rebels hold off Treaty to reach All-Ireland quarter-finals

Brian Hurley of Cork tussles with Iain Corbett of Limerick

Cork are through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals after a 2-18 to 1-16 win over Limerick in the second round of the qualifiers.

The sides were well matched at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but the Rebels made their numerical advantage count when Limerick's Gordon Brown was black-carded in the second half.

Cork were reduced to 14 when substitute Paul Walsh was shown a second yellow card late on but the home side had enough to make it over the line.

John Cleary's side are through to Monday morning's draw, where they will be paired with one of Dublin, Galway or Derry.

Cork had more energy in the second half

Steven Sherlock was the star of the first half. The St Finbarr's clubman was a threat throughout from both open play and placed balls, kicking six points before the break.

Cork burst into a two-point lead after throw-in but Billy Lee's dynamic attack kept the visitors in touch as Limerick scored five of the next six scores.

Two points from Adrian Enright led the Treaty charge, but Sherlock's accuracy helped Cork into a narrow 0-8 to 0-7 lead at the break.

Cathail O'Mahony of Cork is tackled by Iain Corbett and Sean O'Dea of Limerick

The sides continued to trade points after the restart but Limerick were dealt a hammer blow when Gordon Brown was shown a black card in the 43rd minute.

During his 10-minute absence, Cork registered 1-3 without reply to take a six-point lead.

The goal came from Cathail O'Mahony, who marauded in from the right and buried it past Donal O'Sullivan.

Limerick looked dead and buried but Brown started the fightback with a point moments after his return.

Brian O'Loughlin then gave Limerick a lifeline by rocketing the ball into the top corner of the Cork net, reducing the gap to two.

Cork's situation went from bad to worse when substitute Paul Walsh was shown two separate yellow cards within three minutes of his introduction.

But with their backs to the wall, the 14 men of Cork found the answers. Kevin O'Donovan was brought down in the area, just as he was about to pull the trigger.

Brian Hurley duly dispatched the penalty to push the gap to 2-15 to 1-13.

That ultimately proved telling. Limerick could not muster a fight-back as Cork ran out five-point winners.

Cork: Micheál Aodh Martin; Sean Powter, Maurice Shanley, Kevin O'Donovan (0-1); John Cooper, Rory Maguire, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire, Colm O'Callaghan (0-1); Daniel Dineen, Eoghan McSweeney (0-2), John O'Rourke (0-3); Steven Sherlock (0-8, 0-5f, 0-1 '45), Brian Hurley (1-2, 1-0p), Cathail O'Mahony (1-0).

Subs: Jack Cahalane for Daniel Dineen (53), Paul Walsh for Eoghan McSweeney (60), Cian Kiely for Steven Sherlock (68), Damien Gore (0-1) for Cathail O'Mahony (71), Tommy Walsh for Kevin O'Donovan (74).

Limerick: Donal O'Sullivan; Sean O'Dea, Brian Fanning, Jim Liston; Cian Sheehan (0-1), Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown (0-2); Darragh Treacy, Cillian Fahy; Adrian Enright (0-4), Brian O'Donovan (1-0), Pádraig De Brún; Peter Nash, Robbie Bourke (0-1), Hugh Bourke (0-5, 0-3f).

Subs: James Naughton (0-1) for Padraig de Brún (ht), Josh Ryan (0-2) for Gordon Brown (56) Mike Donovan for Peter Nash (56), Paul Maher for Jim Liston (56), Cillian Ryan for Robbie Bourke (67), Colm McSweeney for Brian Fanning (76 inj).