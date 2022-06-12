Armagh 3-17 Donegal 0-16: Orchard County march into All-Ireland quarter-finals with stylish qualifier win

Rory Grugan celebrates his early goal

Armagh overturned their Ulster Championship quarter-final defeat to Donegal in stunning fashion, winning 3-17 to 0-16 in Sunday's knockout qualifier.

Kieran McGeeney's charges backed up their win over All-Ireland champions Tyrone with another remarkable display, hammering their Ulster opponents in Clones to run out 10-point winners.

Donegal's loss means that all four defeated provincial finalists were eliminated in round two of the qualifiers.

Armagh are going to Croke Park

Armagh made the dream start, finding the net within 12 seconds. Rian O'Neill won a free at the throw-in and drove a long ball on top of the square. Rory Grugan rose to field it, turned and blasted it past Shaun Patton and into the top corner.

Many teams would be left reeling after the concession of such an early goal but Donegal regrouped impressively. Declan Bonner's charges scored six points without reply to take control of the contest, with Michael Murphy leading the line impressively.

Rory Grugan stopped the rot and Rian O'Neill added another but Donegal worked their way into a 0-9 to 1-2 lead.

However, from there came a momentum shift as Armagh embarked on a run of 1-6 without their opponents registering a single score.

The goal came through a penalty. Aidan Nugent was hauled down by Shaun Patton, for which the Donegal goalkeeper was black-carded. Rian O'Neill dispatched it past Caolan McGonagle who stood on the line.

Armagh used their numerical advantage to lead 2-8 to 0-10 at the half-way point.

Caolan McGonagle attempts to save the penalty

Donegal needed to come flying out of the traps but it was Armagh who scored the first five points of the half.

Michael Murphy eventually opened his team's second-half account in the 52nd minute.

But the contest was already over, as Armagh had all the momentum.

Stephen Sheridan added a third goal, rounding Shaun Patton and sliding it into the net, as Armagh eased to victory.

They are heading for the All-Ireland quarter-finals and all four provincial champions will be praying to avoid them in Monday morning's draw.

Armagh: Ethan Rafferty; James Morgan, Aidan Forker, Conor O'Neill; Aaron McKay, Greg McCabe, Jarly Óg Burns (0-2); Stephen Sheridan (1-0), Ben Crealey; Rory Grugan (1-3), Stefan Campbell (0-1), Andrew Murnin; Aidan Nugent, Rian O'Neill (1-7, 1-0p, 0-2f, 0-1 '45), Jason Duffy (0-1).

Subs: Conor Turbitt (0-2) for Andrew Murnin (57), Jemar Hall for Stephen Sheridan (64), Mark Shields for Aidan Nugent (67), Ciarán Higgins for Jason Duffy (71), Justin Kieran for Conor O'Neill (74).

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Aaron Doherty (0-1); Ryan McHugh (0-1), Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Odhrán McFadden Ferry; Caolan McGonagle, Jason McGee (0-1); Ciarán Thompson (0-1), Peadar Mogan, Michael Langan; Paddy McBrearty (0-1), Michael Murphy (0-6, 0-5f), Shane O'Donnell (0-4).

Subs: Michael Lynch for Paddy McBrearty (31), Paddy McBrearty for Michael Lynch (37), Jamie Brennan for Ciaran Thompson (46), Conor O'Donnell for Caolan Ward (59), Jeaic McKelvey for Michael Langan (65), Niall O'Donnell (0-1) for Ryan McHugh (65).