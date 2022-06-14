All-Ireland quarter-final draw winners and losers | Qualifier reflections: Peter Canavan column

Armagh are heading to Croke Park with a spring in their step

The big winners of Monday's quarter-final draw were Armagh, Derry and Galway.

They are all on the opposite side to Dublin and Kerry, and will all believe they have every chance of reaching the All-Ireland final.

There is a danger that fans in the counties will get carried away with the prospect - which is realistic - of getting to Croke Park on July 24. It will be about whatever team stays grounded, and continues in the same form that has brought them this far.

For Dublin, I think they could have done with a tougher examination. That's assuming that they will overcome Cork. The Rebels have been gradually improving, but they have a big step up to make if they are to compete with the Dubs.

Can Mayo trouble Kerry?

The standout clashes are Kerry vs Mayo and Armagh vs Galway.

When the Kingdom last met James Horan's side, it was an annihilation at Croke Park in the Division 1 final. I felt at the time that Mayo weren't too worried about it.

This time around, it's going to be a completely different game. In April, Mayo didn't lay a hand on a Kerry man. Now it's in their interest, they will have to make it physical.

If it's a free-flowing game of football, Kerry will destroy them.

If it's tight and edgy, it will give Mayo a chance of winning. I think it is imperative for the Connacht side that Ryan O'Donoghue is fit. They need that bit of punch up front. They need more penetration, and must be more clinical with their shooting.

In the qualifiers, they have been over-reliant on their defenders to get scores. I wrote last week about how the backs got them out of jail against Monaghan, and it was similar in the win over Kildare.

Oisin Mullin (1-0), Lee Keegan (0-2) and Eoghan McLaughlin (0-2) were the driving forces.

Mayo will have it all to do, but they are certainly capable of making it a really competitive contest.

Orchard County on the rise

Armagh-Galway will be a fascinating contest.

Both sides have exceptional young players. And the fact that it's in Croke Park will enhance the tie.

Armagh produced scintillating football against Donegal on Sunday for periods. They were moving the ball fast, keeping forwards inside, and they varied their running game with a kick-passing strategy.

They pushed up on the kick-outs, and squeezed Donegal.

Kieran McGeeney will be thrilled with how his team that so much of the work they did on the training pitch came to fruition.

Particularly the set-play from the throw-in; Rian O'Neill winning the ball, the movement of the other forwards up front, letting it in long, Rory Grugan fielding it, turning and finishing clinically.

They would have worked hard on that, hoping it would come off in a game. I have no doubt that Kieran Donaghy can take some of the credit for that move.

When something like that comes off, it is immensely satisfying for coaches.

Did we see Kieran Donaghy's influence in Clones?

Armagh pushed up on the Donegal kick-outs, leaving a pocket of space free at the edge of the D. As soon as the ball-winner gathers possession, they converge, turn it over and create a goal chance.

They kicked points from distance, and were physical in defence.

It was one of the performances of the year, without a doubt.

There were question marks around whether Armagh could be consistent and back up a top-class performance with another one. They have done that, and there's two weeks to prepare for what should be a brilliant clash with Galway.

Clare need consistency against Derry

Colm Collins spoke after the game about the quality of the people he has in his Clare panel, and that's the reason he has been there for nine years.

And if you commend him for showing persistence and perseverance, then his players have all the same hallmarks.

A lot of teams would have thrown in the towel. Five points down with five minutes to play, they looked dead and buried.

But they fought their way back into the contest.

After levelling it, the Banner weren't happy to have pulled it back in the closing seconds. They wanted to go and win it, and didn't just pass the ball about.

Their bravery and courage was rewarded, and it was a win to savour.

But Collins will know that they faded for much of the second half, and they will need a more consistent performance over the 70 minutes if they are to have any chance against Derry.

Cork see off Limerick

It looked worrying for Cork at stages on Sunday. Limerick asked them serious questions. But the Rebels stuck at it, and had the required fire-power up front.

Steven Sherlock, Brian Hurley and Cathail O'Mahony proved how dangerous they can be against Kerry, and steered them over the line on Sunday.

They will need to be much more physical against the Dubs. They allowed the Limerick attack far too much space. The Treaty scored 1-16, and were guilty of some bad wides.

But they were able to lift their game against Kerry, and they will be hoping to do the same against the Dubs.

Cork got the job done against Limerick

Tailteann Cup semi-finals down for decision

If Cavan take Sligo for granted and have one eye on the final, they could be in trouble. But if the Breffni County focus on the task at hand, they're playing well as a team and should have the personnel to really hurt the Yeats County.

Westmeath vs Offaly will be tough to call.

On paper, Jack Cooney's side will be expected to win it. But there is a rising tide in the Faithful County, and they will be eager to take advantage as they are only one game off a Tailteann Cup final.

It is by no means a straightforward encounter to call. I'd give a tentative nod to Westmeath, possibly after extra-time.