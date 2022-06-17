Cavan, Sligo, Offaly and Westmeath bidding for Tailteann Cup glory ahead of semi-finals

Four teams remain in the hunt for the Tailteann Cup

As the inaugural Tailteann Cup turns for home, teams are beginning to dream of silverware.

The full focus of the GAA world will be on Croke Park on Sunday, as the second-tier championship's semi-finals are down for decision.

Sligo take on Cavan, while Leinster rivals Offaly and Westmeath face off.

Following the disappointment of their provincial exits, the Tailteann Cup provided a welcome platform for the four sides.

"Just keeping the lads ensures continuity and consistency," Cavan manager Mickey Graham said of the tournament.

"It's just a chance to play some more football and chase more silverware. We all bought into it.

"There was initial disappointment after Donegal...It took a while to get over that and you are always wary of the first game back, but since then we have found momentum."

Cavan are favourites for the tournament, after seeing off Down and Fermanagh to reach the last four

The Breffni men have won an Ulster title as recently as 2020, but the county immediately bought into the new competition.

"There is a buzz around Cavan about this cup, especially with the young kids," Graham continued.

"We wanted to keep developing and we had a good crowd against Down and we had about 6,000 at the Fermanagh game.

"So I think the competition is going well. I think there will be a big crowd there from Cavan and the other three counties on Sunday.

"It's early days, but there have already been some great games in this competition and a lot of counties bought into it."

Nonetheless he feels there could be tweaks made going forward. The former Mullinalaghta boss called for the Tailteann Cup champions to be given a path into the same year's All-Ireland series, akin to the Joe McDonagh Cup finalists in hurling.

"Bring the winners back into the mainstream in the same season - that's realistic," he noted.

"Every team wants to be in the Sam Maguire and this is a great stepping stone towards that."

The Joe McDonagh Cup finalists entered the Liam MacCarthy Cup at the preliminary quarter-final stage last weekend

'Players want more'

Sligo boss Tony McEntee says that longer championship campaigns are something that lower-division teams have been crying out for.

"After we lost in the championship, we decided as a management that we wanted to crack on and give this competition a good go," McEntee stated.

"Then we wondered if the players would have the same attitude so we called a meeting the week after we lost in Connacht and to a man the Sligo players wanted this.

"They want more. One of the most experienced players on the panel is Niall Murphy but he only had 15 championship appearances before this year - and this season already he has added four or five games to that tally.

"This is what we want, what we asked for, more football. A competition that I regard with a lot of positivity and one that was badly needed.

"I am especially impressed with how the 'bigger' teams like Offaly, Westmeath and Cavan had taken to it - like Cavan would have had provincial aspirations but here they are pushing hard for this.

"This allows to extend the season, more ball-work and training, more opportunity to develop. These additional games are precious.

"The competition has been received very positively and it's something we've been wanting a long time."

Sligo defeated Connacht rivals Leitrim in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals

The Croke Park factor

One of the major draws for counties was that the semi-finals and finals of the competition are set for Croke Park.

"It is a great chance for counties to compete and the Offaly boys are thrilled to bits to be at Croke Park," noted Faithful County boss John Maughan.

"We were here for a Division 3 final against Derry but that was an ugly enough experience for us. This team wanted to get back to Croke Park, every intercounty footballer wants to be here and it has been brilliant for us so far.

"We were very poor in Leinster and to be able to resurrect ourselves is great. We took a two-week break after losing to Wexford and every player bar one turned up at our first training session back two weeks later.

"That was enough for me. I came away from that session and headed down the road to Castlebar bubbling. I got the reaction I was hoping for."

Meanwhile, Westmeath supremo Jack Cooney was keen to underline the benefits of a longer summer campaign.

"More time together," Cooney said, when asked about the positives.

"There are loads of different reasons why a win would be great but the main one is that we would go further and have more time together.

"One more win and we would have three more weeks together and reach the last game of the season. I wouldn't undervalue that one for one minute, spending more time together. We have a lot of young fellas in, and it would be more chance to show them the environment. To show them that we will keep at it, develop step by step and you never know where we would end up.

"We have got two games under belts so far and we set our sights to get back to Croke Park. But you come for training and lads are out there training 40 minutes beforehand, just boys kicking ball, and they are still there half an hour afterwards. Lads kicking ball with their friends."