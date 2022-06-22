Dublin showing that the pep is back in their step | Derry can thrive in Croke Park: Peter Canavan column

All sport was overshadowed in recent days by the tragic death of Damian Casey, and it would be remiss to start anywhere else this week.

Once more, Tyrone has been plunged into darkness. Damian came from a respected family in Tyrone. His heroics on the field of play are well-known throughout the length and breadth of the country.

He would have made it onto any county team in Ireland. But more important was his humble and general nature off the field of play that made him stand out as an individual. He was the perfect role model for so many in Tyrone.

As for the football, we saw on Sunday that the Tailteann Cup is heading on the right road. As many predicted, it appears to be a success. It's great to see talented footballers that we wouldn't normally see at this time of year in Croke Park.

Cavan vs Westmeath in the final will be well worth watching.

Pep back in Dublin's step

Looking ahead to this weekend's All-Ireland quarter-finals, I expect to see more of the same from Dublin.

They retained their Leinster title with ease. They were trying to move the ball much quicker into their inside than they have done in the last couple of years. And it appears to be working.

They are gelling well together, throwing the ball about, and it was clear from the off in this year's championship that they are playing with a spring in their step.

This could lead to an uncomfortable evening for Cork on Saturday.

The Rebels' display against Kerry was of a very high standard. But they have not returned to those levels since then.

The Lee-siders struggled for times against both Louth and Limerick. If they are going to compete with the Dubs, they need to return to how they played against the Kingdom in Páirc Uí Rinn. They had a strong shape that day, with Seán Powter playing as a sweeper and Ian Maguire dropping back from midfield to help out.

For 55 minutes, they were able to nullify a top-class Kerry forward line.

They're going to have to get back playing with that structure and that intensity against Dublin.

They will also need to get it into their own danger men quickly. Cathail O'Mahony will revel in the open spaces at Croke Park, while Steven Sherlock is capable of kicking scores from anywhere.

It is a case of remaining tight and preventing the Dubs from getting a stranglehold, and then getting early ball into O'Mahony, Sherlock and Co.

The one worry I would have for John Cleary's side is that they were very open at times against Limerick. The Treaty failed to convert a number of goal chances.

Kildare tried to take the Dubs on in the Leinster final. While the Lilywhites were able to pick off scores themselves, they left themselves too open at the back. There is a lesson in that.

You cannot afford to leave those one-on-one situations at the back against Dublin.

Dublin ran riot in the first-half against Kildare

Dessie Farrell will say that all he wants is a result, and to progress to an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Kerry or Mayo.

But moving forward, they've got to carry on with the game they've been playing. When Dublin were winning All-Irelands in their pomp, they were demolishing teams. Once they got ahead, they didn't take their foot off the pedal.

Dessie will want to see a ruthless Dublin. The goal opportunities presented themselves against Kildare, and they took them in a clinical manner.

He'll be looking to carry on in that vein and will be expecting a big performance from his players.

Derry's game plan can work in Croke Park

Some people seem to be of the opinion that once they appear in Croke Park, this Derry game plan will be hard to implement. I don't agree with that.

When it comes to pitch dimensions, Croke Park and Clones are quite similar.

And Derry have the fitness levels to play it this way.

Going into extra-time against Donegal, it was obvious that it was the Derry men that had the legs to keep going. I think their fitness levels will allow them to play a similar game at HQ.

They're not going to change, just because it's Croke Park or just because it's an All-Ireland quarter-final.

There will be aspects of their play that they will be unhappy with. They did allow Donegal to breach their defence on several occasions. But they're not going to change. And it could be a similar game to the Ulster final, as Clare in their previous two games played very defensive and in a very similar style as Derry, in trying to hit teams on the break.

I don't expect this to be as high-scoring as the Dublin-Cork game. It will be certainly both teams, employing blanket defences. But Derry have been playing to a very high standard, they have been ruthless when they've been getting opportunities to hurt teams, and they get a scent of a goal and they're not afraid to go for it.

Clare produced a magnificent never say die attitude in the last five or 10 minutes against Roscommon to claim the victory. And that shouldn't overshadow a very poor second-half performance from them, after they had been in control at half-time. That will worry Colm Collins. If they allow Derry that opportunity to dominate, Derry will make them pay.

To me, there's only one outcome here, and that will be a Derry victory.

