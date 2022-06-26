Galway 2-21 Armagh 3-18: Tribesmen defeat Orchard County in penalty shootout after epic All-Ireland quarter-final

Matthew Tierney celebrates his winning penalty

Galway will meet Derry in the All-Ireland semi-final, after winning an epic contest against Armagh in a penalty shootout at Croke Park.

The thrilling encounter ebbed and flowed throughout, with both teams enjoying purple patches.

Galway were a man up and six points to the good late in normal time, but Armagh somehow found a way back. Late goals from Aidan Nugent and Conor Turbitt, and a long-range Rian O'Neill free levelled the contest 2-14 to 1-17, and forced extra-time.

Both teams then found the net in extra-time, but it finished 2-21 to 3-18 and penalties were needed for the first time ever in the All-Ireland series.

And it was the Tribesmen who prevailed, with Shane Walsh, Damien Comer, Robert Finnerty and Matthew Tierney all converting to steer Galway back into the last four for the first time since 2018.

Galway have won their first knockout championship game at Croke Park since 2001

Energised by the lack of traditional big guns in their half of the draw, both counties brought huge support to Croke Park.

The sense of opportunity at HQ was palpable right from throw-in. And it started in enthralling fashion. The first nine scores came from nine different players, all from open play.

It was Armagh who went forward with more adventure, varying their play between quick direct balls and patient build-ups.

The Tribesmen in comparison were more laboured transitioning up the field. And it cost them some golden opportunities in the first half.

The Orchard County worked their way into a 0-7 to 0-4 lead. Rory Grugan, Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent, Jarly Óg Burns and Rian O'Neill all picked off scores from play, as they dominated the Connacht champions kick-outs.

They had two goal opportunities, but could not find the net. Burns elected to fist over for a point with the goal at his mercy, while Nugent failed to get a shot away under pressure from the Galway backs.

Up the other end, Pádraic Joyce's side looked to be as efficient as possible. Matthew Tierney kicked a pair of points, while two Shane Walsh frees helped them level the contest for half-time, 0-7 apiece.

Galway looked to go for the jugular on occasions, with three high balls sent in on the square. Their best chance of the three came when Damien Comer rose highest, but he fisted wide.

Stefan Campbell celebrates a score

Galway came flying out of the traps in the second half. They began to dominate the skies around the middle, and that laid a platform for them to kick on.

Robert Finnerty sent them into the lead, before they struck for goal.

It opened up for Matthew Tierney, whose fierce shot came off the crossbar. Galway re-worked it, and it fell to Tierney once more. He drew the on-rushing Ethan Rafferty, before passing to Johnny Heaney who palmed it into the empty net.

Shane Walsh followed it up with a score from play, and Galway led by four.

Nonetheless, Armagh found their feet once more. Stefan Campbell carried the fight for the Orchard men, as they worked it back to two points, with Galway leading 1-12 to 0-13.

Armagh were dealt a hammer blow in the 62nd minute when Greg McCabe was shown a straight red card for a mistimed shoulder on Matthew Tierney, which caught the Galway forward high.

Buoyed by their numerical advantage, the Nestor Cup holders kicked on. A Shane Walsh free, and points from play from Damien Comer, Paul Conroy and Kieran Molloy pushed it out to six.

But Armagh refused to lie down. And when a long ball was sent into the square, Aidan Nugent steered it into the net to pull it back to three.

Comer pushed Galway four ahead once again, but a Conor Turbitt goal pulled it back to the narrowest of margins.

Armagh were given one final chance in the 80th minute, when Paul Conroy conceded a free outside the 45, under the Cusack Stand.

Rian O'Neill stepped up to launch it over the bar, and force extra-time.

There were unsavoury scenes before extra-time

A significant melee broke out as both teams went for the tunnel at full-time, for which Galway's Seán Kelly and Armagh's Aidan Nugent were shown straight red cards.

But both teams returned to their full complement for the start of extra-time.

Two Shane Walsh frees helped Galway into a 1-20 to 2-16 lead at the break.

Armagh struck for goal after the restart. Galway let a long high ball bounce, and it caused chaos in the square. It broke out to Rory Grugan, who steered it into the net.

But the Tribesmen mustered a strong response. Billy Mannion played in Cillian McDaid, who poked it into the net in response.

Eoin Woods levelled it for Armagh, before the sides traded points. Ultimately, they could not be separated, 3-18 to 2-21, and penalties were needed.

In the tie-breaker, it was Galway who were the more clinical. Walsh, Comer, Finnerty and Tierney all hit the net. While misses from Stefan Campbell and Conor Turbitt proved costly.

Penalty shootout

Shane Walsh (Galway): Score

Stefan Campbell (Armagh): Miss

Damien Comer (Galway): Score

Rian O'Neill (Armagh): Score

Robert Finnerty (Galway): Score

Conor Turbitt (Armagh): Miss

Matthew Tierney (Galway): Goal

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)

Scorers

Galway: Shane Walsh (0-6, 0-5f), Cillian McDaid (1-2), Robert Finnerty (0-4), Johnny Heaney (1-0), Damien Comer (0-3), Matthew Tierney (0-2), Kieran Molloy (0-1), Paul Conroy (0-1), Patrick Kelly (0-1), Finnian Ó Laoi (0-1).

Armagh: Rory Grugan (1-3, 0-2f), Aidan Nugent (1-2, 0-1m), Conor Turbiitt (1-1), Rian O'Neill (0-4, 0-3f), Stefan Campbell (0-3), Conor O'Neill (0-1), Jarly Óg Burns (0-1), Jemar Hall (0-1), Eoin Woods (0-1), Justin Kieran (0-1).

Teams

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson

2. Liam Silke

3. Seán Kelly

4. Jack Glynn

5. Dylan McHugh

6. John Daly

7. Kieran Molloy

8. Paul Conroy

11. Matthew Tierney

10. Patrick Kelly

9. Cillian McDaid

12. Johnny Heaney

13. Robert Finnerty

14. Damien Comer

15. Shane Walsh

Subs

Finnian Ó Laoi for Cillian McDaid (50-54 temp)

Finnian Ó Laoi for Matthew Tierney (62-69 temp)

Finnian Ó Laoi for Patrick Kelly (70)

Niall Daly for Robert Finnerty (75)

Owen Gallagher for Shane Walsh (79)

Billy Mannion, Shane Walsh (introduced at start of extra-time)

Owen Gallagher for Johnny Heaney (13 ET)

James Foley for Liam Silke (14 ET)

Cathal Sweeney for Dylan McHugh (20 ET)

Armagh

1. Ethan Rafferty

4. Conor O'Neill

3. Aidan Forker

6. Greg McCabe

2. James Morgan

5. Aaron McKay

7. Jarly Óg Burns

8. Stephen Sheridan

9. Ben Crealey

15. Jason Duffy

11. Stefan Campbell

24. Andrew Murnin

13. Aidan Nugent

14. Rian O'Neill

10. Rory Grugan

Subs

Connaire Mackin for Stephen Sheridan (44)

Conor Turbitt for Andrew Murnin (44)

Ciarán Mackin for Aaron McKay (55)

Eoin Woods for Jason Duffy (68)

Dessie Conneely for Jarly Óg Burns (68)

Jarly Óg Burns, Niall Rowland, Justin Kieran (introduced at start of extra-time)

Mark Shields for Aidan Forker (5 ET)

Jemar Hall for Rory Grugan (13 ET)

Jason Duffy for Ben Crealey (15 ET)