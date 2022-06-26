Kerry 1-18 Mayo 0-13: Kingdom coast past Mayo to reach All-Ireland semi-finals

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Oisín Mullin of Mayo

Kerry have set up an All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Dublin, after a comfortable 1-18 to 0-13 win over Mayo.

In a game that never ignited, Mayo failed to ask serious questions of their opponents, as poor shooting proved their downfall.

The Munster champions did not have to move out of third gear and Jack O'Connor's side continue in this year's championship largely untested.

It was a day to forget for Mayo manager James Horan

There was a somewhat subdued atmosphere at Croke Park, following the drama of Galway vs Armagh going to penalties. Indeed, throw-in for the second game was delayed by an hour.

James Horan looked to mix things up from throw-in, with Aidan O'Shea and Matthew Ruane alternating as full-forwards.

There were early worries for Kerry, as David Clifford went down clutching his leg. However, as the half wore on, it became clear that there was no need for such fears. Although the Fossa star was initially well marshalled by Oisín Mullin, he found his feet in the contest.

The sides traded scores as they sized each other up. Stephen Coen gave Mayo the lead in the 28th minute, but Kerry then struck. Stephen O'Brien timed a pass to perfection to play in Clifford, who blasted it into the top corner to give his side a 1-6 to 0-7 lead.

Mayo's woes were compounded when O'Shea was shown a black card in the 31st minute. Nonetheless, the Connacht side responded well, scoring two of the last three points in the half, as Kerry took a 1-7 to 0-9 advantage into the break.

Kerry were able to keep their noses in front

Mayo dominated the play in the third quarter, but it was the period in which they lost the match.

Despite having their chances, James Horan's side were unable to convert and the pre-match commentary about their lack of forward quality holding them back rang true.

In total, they had eight second-half wides, with four further shots dropping short and a Paddy Durcan effort coming off the post.

Up the other end, Clifford, Paul Geaney and Tom O'Sullivan were far more efficient.

With each passing Mayo wide, the game went beyond their reach and Kerry looked assured of their victory a long way from home.

David Gough's full-time whistle confirmed the eight-point winning margin for Kerry. A date with the Dubs awaits the Kingdom.

For Mayo, another winter of regret is in store. But this time, they know they were not close.

Attendance: 71,353

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

Scorers

Kerry: David Clifford (1-3, 0-2m, 0-1f), Paul Geaney (0-4, 0-1m), Sean O'Shea (0-3, 0-1f), Tom O'Sullivan (0-3), David Moran (0-2), Graham O'Sullivan (0-1), Killian Spillane (0-1), Gavin White (0-1).

Mayo: Cillian O'Connor (0-3, 0-2f), Jordan Flynn (0-2), Rob Hennelly (0-1, 0-1f), Stephen Coen (0-1), Aidan O'Shea (0-1), Matthew Ruane (0-1), Conor Loftus (0-1), James Carr (0-1), Jack Carney (0-1), Kevin McLoughlin (0-1).

Teams

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Graham O'Sullivan

3. Jason Foley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch

6. Tadhg Morley

7. Gavin White

8. David Moran

9. Diarmuid O'Connor

10. Dara Moynihan

11. Seán O'Shea

12. Stephen O'Brien

13. Paudie Clifford

14. David Clifford

15. Paul Geaney

Subs

Killian Spillane for Dara Moynihan (48)

Paul Murphy for Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (58)

Micheál Burns for Stephen O'Brien (59)

Joe O'Connor for Diarmuid O'Connor (65)

Tony Brosnan for David Clifford (67)

Gavin Crowley for Jason Foley (72 - inj)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly

2. Lee Keegan

4. Oisin Mullin

4. Enda Hession

5. Paddy Durcan

6. Stephen Coen

7. Eoghan McLaughlin

10. Jordan Flynn

11. Diarmuid O'Connor

24. Kevin McLoughlin

14. Jack Carney

12. Conor Loftus

8. Aidan O'Shea

9. Matthew Ruane

15. Cillian O'Connor

Subs

James Carr for Jack Carney (ht)

Fergal Boland for Conor Loftus (52)

Aiden Orme for Kevin McLoughlin (58)

Pádraig O'Hora for Aidan O'Shea (64)

Jason Doherty for Cillian O'Connor (70)

Paul Towey for Aiden Orme (73 - inj)