James Horan to take time to ponder future as Mayo manager following Kerry defeat

Horan's Mayo team limped out of the championship

James Horan says he will take time to ponder his future as manager of the Mayo senior footballers.

Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat brings to an end the fourth season in his second stint at the helm. He ended his first term in charge after four years in 2014.

"There is no real looking forward now, we just had a chat in there, it's never a time to make rash promises or decisions or statements after the end of a season like that, so everybody will take a bit of time," he said at full-time.

"Everyone will take time to reflect, for sure.

"It has been a tough year...If you were designing a year it would be the absolute inverse of what we had, from no pitches to play leagues, into no training pitches to no trainings, we had to cancel trainings, the amount of injuries, it was one of those raggle-taggle kind of seasons but to the credit of the players they kept going and kept battling.

"We were down a lot of games and it would be very easy just for you to call it a night but didn't, kept going, so huge credit to the lads involved."

It is unclear if Horan will return for 2023

And he said the defeat to Kerry ultimately came down to wayward shooting.

"I think we got four [points] from 16 shots in the second half," he reflected.

"I think we'd piles of attacks today, we'd an awful lot of attacks, we just didn't get the return from the possession that we had. I think that's it and they (Kerry) certainly did, so that was the difference.

"We'd a couple into the goalies' hands at a key time. I think that knocked us a little bit and gave them strength. That was where they got ahead into a comfortable lead and they managed it from there."

Mayo forgot their shooting boots

He was in no mood for excuses, after the match was delayed by one hour due to Galway-Armagh going to penalties.

"I don't think it was too bad," he stated.

"I suppose it was difficult that you don't know that it was an hour. There was nothing formal. There was, it could be half four, it could be quarter to five, it could be five.

"If it was clearer regardless, I think that'd be easier to handle. Look it was the same for both teams, we tried to handle it as well as we can. It's not a scenario you're in very often but I think it was fine."

And he was frustrated by the decision to show Aidan O'Shea a black card in the first half.

"Not really sure what it was for. There was obviously contact so if he thought the contact was taking the man out or whatever but I'm not fully sure," he said.

"I thought we did a lot of stuff right and our turnovers were very impressive. A lot of the scores Kerry got in the first half, and look I know it's always the case, but they were probably from mistakes we made where we were in a good attacking position. Look, that's the big area where we need to make improvements."