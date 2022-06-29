Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney steps down as Monaghan senior football manager

McEnaney's second stint lasted three years

Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney will not continue as manager of the Monaghan senior football team.

Having taken the job for a second time at the start of the 2020 season, McEnaney consolidated the Farney County's National League Division 1 status over the past three years.

After a dramatic final day win over Dublin in Clones in March, Monaghan will compete in the top tier for a ninth consecutive season in 2023.

However, progress in the championship was not forthcoming. McEnaney's side suffered a shock defeat to Cavan in the 2020 Ulster Championship opener, followed by a narrow loss to Tyrone in the 2021 provincial decider.

Their 2022 campaign ended with losses to Derry and Mayo.

"I would like to announce that I will be stepping down as Monaghan senior football team manager with immediate effect," said the Corduff man in a statement.

"At this time, I would like to thank Monaghan county board for their unwavering support for me and my management team and players over the course of the last three years.

"I want to thank each and every member of my management team and backroom team for their enormous contribution and commitment in pursuit of success for the Monaghan Senior Team under my stewardship.

"The Monaghan players are a very special bunch of men who have been fantastic ambassadors for the people of Monaghan in the past and during my term as manager. I have no doubt that they will continue to represent this great county with pride and distinction into the future.

"I will now return to help my club and have the privilege of being a Monaghan supporter in the stands again.

"I want to wish this great group of players every success in the future."

McEnaney becomes the fourth senior football manager to depart their post after exiting the 2022 championship, following Enda McGinley (Antrim), Andy McEntee (Meath) and James Horan (Mayo).