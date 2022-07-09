All-Ireland Football Championship semi-finals: Peter Canavan's predictions for Derry vs Galway and Dublin vs Kerry

Can Derry continue their stunning championship run?

What a weekend in store.

Derry vs Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final, live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm Saturday

The pace at which Derry are moving forward at is really impressive. They commit numbers to attack very quickly, and they work so hard for one another when they don't have the ball. And not just getting back for the sake of getting back. They're getting back, working hard, being involved in turnovers.

They will be disappointed that teams are getting as many shots away against them. Donegal did. Clare did, and were able to penetrate them for goal opportunities too.

But the manner in which they're going at teams and how they're moving the ball has improved significantly in recent games.

I just think they have too much fire power. Conor Glass is beginning to come into his own, not just as a defensive midfielder, but coming forward too. Conor McCluskey is getting better with every game and is bursting forward with purpose. They just carry a bit too much up front, and I'll be going for a Derry victory.

Dublin vs Kerry, All-Ireland SFC semi-final, live on Sky Sports Arena from 3pm Sunday

I wrote this week about the importance of Con O'Callaghan and David Clifford.

If we take it that both will be fit for Sunday, it will come down to the supporting casts.

Who will stand up and make a difference outside of those two players?

If you are looking at attacking options, I would have to edge towards Kerry.

David Moran looks to be in great shape. If they can win enough ball in the middle sector, there is no reason why Seán O'Shea, Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney cannot hurt Dublin.

Due to their firepower up front, I think Kerry will shade a titanic struggle.

Could Jack O'Connor guide Kerry to their first championship win over Dublin in 13 years?

Cavan vs Westmeath, Tailteann Cup final, 3pm Saturday

Going on the semi-finals, I'm looking forward to this one. Both teams clearly believed that their forwards would get them the required amount of scores.

The two sides played attack-minded games.

I would expect Cavan might be a wee bit more defensive on Saturday afternoon.

Westmeath face Cavan in the inaugural decider

The Breffni County will be well aware of Westmeath's running game, and John Heslin can be a match-winner up front.

But it is no longer a case where it was a few years ago, where if you stopped Heslin, you went a long way to beating Westmeath. The Lake County now have full-backs and half-backs bombing through. And it has really helped the likes of Heslin, he has been able to get easier scores coming round on the loop.

Mickey Graham has a brilliant tactical appreciation of the game, and has done it in the big games. He is well able to stifle the opposition.

Their game plan against Donegal almost got them over the line in the Ulster semi-final. They're very confident in how they played so far.

I think the Ulster side played a small bit within themselves in the semi-final. On that basis, I'm expecting an improvement from Cavan, and that should be enough to get them over the line.