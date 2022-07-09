GAA confirm hawkeye will not be in use for Dublin vs Kerry following malfunction in All-Ireland semi-final

The GAA has confirmed that hawkeye will not be used for Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Kerry.

The score detection system malfunctioned during the first semi-final between Galway and Derry on Saturday. It ruled a Shane Walsh '45 to be wide shortly before half-time, but replays later deemed it to have clearly gone between the posts.

The Tribesmen were retrospectively awarded the score before the second-half got under way.

"The GAA can confirm that score detection technology will not be in use for tomorrow's two games at Croke Park. A full review of the technology will take place in the coming week," read a GAA statement on Saturday night.

There were also suspicions that Derry's Conor Glass had a point incorrectly ruled out in the first-half.

"Conor Glass in the first-half...it looks like a point," said Sky Sports pundit Peter Canavan after the match.

"Unless the hawkeye was calibrated for hurling today, the hurling game was last week, what other reason is there for it breaking down. I don't think it has happened in Gaelic before. But the referee made the right decision at half-time, and that will settle any nonsense. Not that it makes any difference because Galway won it. But moving forward."

"There's so much money involved for this piece of equipment," added Jim McGuinness.

"It's supposed to take the pressure off people. And now the waters are muddied. So it's a difficult one for the GAA."

