Andy McEntee takes over as Antrim senior football manager weeks after Meath departure

Andy McEntee takes over the Ulster side on a three-year contract

Andy McEntee has been confirmed as the new manager of the Antrim senior footballers.

The surprise appointment of the former Meath boss sees him succeed Enda McGinley in the role.

McEntee led the Royals for six seasons, during which time they won promotion to Division 1 of the National League and reached the Super 8s.

The Saffrons are looking to build on a promising few years under McGinley, in which they moved out of the basement tier of the league and consolidated their Division 3 status.

"I'm sure this surprises a lot of people but it probably surprises me as much as anybody else," McEntee said of his appointment.

"It wasn't something I had in my mind.

"I got approached, Donal Murphy approached me, he can be very persuasive. We talked for a while, and I agreed to meet him. I went up to Belfast last week and had a look around, hugely impressed with facilities, with attitude of the county board with what they were trying to achieve, Casement Park, that project getting under way. It sounds like a very exciting time.

Andy McEntee took the Meath job after leading Ballyboden St Enda's to the All-Ireland club title

"I also looked at what happened over the last couple of years, Enda and Stephen [O'Neill] have done a lot of work there, a lot of heavy lifting, those guys have changed the culture up there.

"I look at the population, I look at the organisation, the facilities they have...they have an awful lot of things done right up there and seem to have the ambition to push on again."