GAA reveals findings of report into Hawk-Eye following issue in Galway vs Derry

It remains to be seen whether Hawk-Eye will be is use for the All-Ireland finals

The GAA has diagnosed the issues which led to the Hawk-Eye controversy during Galway's win over Derry.

The system denied Shane Walsh a point during the first half of the All-Ireland semi-final, but the decision was reversed at half-time after replays indicated that his shot had clearly gone between the posts.

It was subsequently stood down for the second semi-final between Dublin and Kerry on Sunday.

The GAA released their findings on Wednesday, but it remains to be seen whether Hawk-Eye will be back in use for this weekend's All-Ireland Hurling Championship final between Kilkenny and Limerick.

"The GAA can confirm that a full report into the issues relating to problems with the score detection technology in use in Croke Park last weekend has been received from Hawk-Eye," read a statement.

"A combination of unrelated issues, including minor hardware failures, led to an erroneous finding for a score towards the end of the first half of the first GAA Football semi-final, which was promptly queried by match officials who subsequently took the decision to award the score.

Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness discussed the issues following Galway's win over Derry

"Full end to end testing of the system will take place this week, after which a final decision will be made as to the deployment of the system for Sunday's GAA Hurling Final.

"Hawk-Eye have also confirmed that there were no historical issues with the system and that the problems experienced relate to last Saturday only and specifically to the Hill 16 end goal for that specific moment in time.

"The GAA is to undertake a full review of its own protocols relating to when and how the system should be stood down if similar challenges are to arise in the future."

