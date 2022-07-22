Kerry vs Galway team news: Starting XV announcements ahead of the All-Ireland SFC final

White has recovered from injury

Gavin White has been included in Kerry's team for Sunday's All-Ireland final.

White sustained a knee injury late in the second-half during the All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin two weeks ago, and was rated as 'doubtful' by manager Jack O'Connor.

But the Dr Crokes club man has taken his place in the side.

There is no room for Dara Moynihan however, who reportedly sustained an injury in training earlier this week. He is replaced on the match day panel by Stefan Okunbor.

Jack O'Connor has shown his hand

It is an unchanged starting XV from the team that defeated Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Meanwhile, Pádraic Joyce has named an unchanged Galway team for Sunday's showdown, keeping faith with the same XV that overcame Derry two weeks ago.

There is one change to the bench, with Cathal Sweeney replacing Johnny McGrath.

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Graham O'Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; David Moran, Jack Barry; Diarmuid O'Connor, Seán O'Shea, Stephen O'Brien; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Paul Geaney.

Subs: Shane Murphy; Paul Murphy, Killian Spillane, Adrian Spillane, Micheál Burns, Joe O'Connor, Tony Brosnan, Gavin Crowley, Jack Savage, Jack O'Shea, Stefan Okunbor.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Patrick Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Subs: James Keane, James Foley, Billy Mannion, Cathal Sweeney, Niall Daly, Paul Kelly, Owen Gallagher, Finnian Ó Laoi, Eoin Finnerty, Dessie Conneely, Dylan Canney.

Watch Kerry vs Galway in the All-Ireland SFC final live on Sky Sports Arena from 2:30pm Sunday.