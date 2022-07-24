Kerry 0-20 Galway 0-16: Kingdom defeat Tribesmen to end wait for All-Ireland glory

David Clifford led Kerry to a stunning success

Kerry are All-Ireland champions for the 38th time after a thrilling 0-20 to 0-16 victory over Galway.

The Kingdom were forced to dig deep, and trailed until the 42nd minute of the contest. But they came good, with eight David Clifford points helping them over the line.

Jack O'Connor was brought in as manager 12 months ago with the express goal of winning the Sam Maguire Cup. And he has done just that, leading his county up the steps of the Hogan Stand for the fourth time across three stints in charge.

It wasn't to be Galway's day. But Pádraic Joyce can be proud of his young team's display.

Stephen O'Brien of Kerry blocks a shot at goal by Johnny Heaney of Galway

Shane Walsh was the story of the first half. The Tribe sharp-shooter treated Jones' Road as his playground, with his five points before the break helping Galway into a 0-8 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Although Damien Comer was subdued by the impressive Jason Foley, Walsh took Tom O'Sullivan for a tour of Croke Park, kicking points off both feet.

Pádraic Joyce's charges had their tactics spot on, and dominated the midfield. John Daly pulled the strings throughout.

Such was their ascendancy that the Fields of Athenry began ringing around the stadium.

The one area of worry for the Connacht champions however was their kick-outs. But Kerry were unable to punish Conor Gleeson's wayward restart.

Uncharacteristically, the Munster side lacked a ruthless streak, and seven first-half wides from the Kingdom ensured they were trailing at the break.

However, David Clifford was proving a handful for Seán Kelly. The Fossa forward rose high to claim two marks during the first half, and also kicked one from play.

Galway twice led by three points in the early stages, but that margin was reduced to a single white flag at the interval.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane Walsh kicked two incredible points from play in the first-half Shane Walsh kicked two incredible points from play in the first-half

Jack O'Connor introduced the Spillane brothers at half-time, as he looked to alter the match.

The contest rumbled on as the teams went point-for-point. And the personal duel of Shane Walsh and David Clifford at either end was worth the entrance fee alone.

Both forwards continued to register stunning points, but it was the men in green and gold who got their noses in front.

Like he did against Dublin two weeks prior, Paudie Clifford came roaring into the contest after the break, as Kerry built a 0-16 to 0-14 lead.

However, Walsh and Cillian McDaid quickly tagged on scores to level it, 0-16 apiece, with five minutes remaining.

But in the championship moments, it was the Kingdom who had the greater reserves. David Clifford, Killian Spillane, Gavin White and Seán O'Shea scored the last four points to drag them over the line.

The 'famine' is over in Kerry. The eight-year wait - which is a considerable length of time by the standards set in the south-west - has been ended.

Now that the monkey is off this team's back, they will not want to stop here.

David Moran of Kerry in action against Paul Conroy of Galway

Attendance: 82,300 approx

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)

Scorers

Kerry: David Clifford (0-8, 0-3,f, 0-2m), Seán O'Shea (0-3, 0-3f), Paudie Clifford (0-2), Killian Spillane (0-2), Graham O'Sullivan (0-1), Gavin White (0-1), Diarmuid O'Connor (0-1), Stephen O'Brien (0-1), Paul Geaney (0-1, 0-1m).

Galway: Shane Walsh (0-9, 0-4f, 0-1 '45), Cillian McDaid (0-3), Jack Glynn (0-1), Kieran Molloy (0-1), Paul Conroy (0-1), Johnny Heaney (0-1).

Teams

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Graham O'Sullivan

3. Jason Foley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch

6. Tadhg Morley

7. Gavin White

8. David Moran

9. Jack Barry

10. Diarmuid O'Connor

11. Seán O'Shea

12. Stephen O'Brien

13. Paudie Clifford

14. David Clifford

15. Paul Geaney

Subs

Adrian Spillane for David Moran (ht)

Killian Spillane for Paul Geaney (ht)

Jack Savage for Paudie Clifford (temp - 44-47)

Micheál Burns for Stephen O'Brien (57)

Paul Murphy for Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (64)

Joe O'Connor for Paudie Clifford (74)

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson

7. Kieran Molloy

3. Seán Kelly

4. Jack Glynn

6. John Daly

2. Liam Silke

5. Dylan McHugh

8. Paul Conroy

9. Cillian McDaid

10. Patrick Kelly

11. Matthew Tierney

12. Johnny Heaney

13. Robert Finnerty

14. Damien Comer

15. Shane Walsh

Subs

Finnian Ó Laoi for Robert Finnerty (47)

Conor Sweeney for Paul Conroy (58)

Eoin Finnerty for Johnny Heaney (63)

Niall Daly for Matthew Tierney (75)