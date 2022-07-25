Kerry's David Clifford coronated as Gaelic football's king with All-Ireland final masterpiece

David Clifford saved his best for last in the 2022 intercounty season

The most remarkable thing is that although David Clifford was far from his best for long periods of the summer, he was still clearly the standout player in the country. Head and shoulders above anyone else.

The Footballer of the Year in waiting has finally reached the sport's summit, leading his county to the Sam Maguire Cup.

His rise has been sharp.

In the 2017 All-Ireland minor final, he announced himself to the world with 4-4 from play against Derry. He was immediately elevated to the senior ranks for the following season, and showed he was born for the stage with a late equalising goal away to Monaghan in the Super 8s.

After landing a first All-Ireland title on Sunday, few would bet against him adding to his haul in the coming years.

Clifford helped to end Kerry's eight-year wait for an All-Ireland title

Clifford's performance levels crescendoed as this summer progressed.

Following a stunning springtime campaign, he led the Kingdom to Páirc Uí Rinn for their championship opener. Cork set up in such a way as to avoid Mayo's National League final fate. Kevin Flahive man-marked the Fossa star, with Sean Powter never too far away.

The containment policy was effective in subduing his influence, but there proved too many holes for the Rebels to plug, and the Kingdom eased over the line.

Clifford then missed the Munster final procession against Limerick through injury, before returning to haunt Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Hampered by the pre-existing calf injury, he then sustained an ankle knock during the contest. Such handicaps failed to contain him. His contribution of 1-3 floored the men in green and red.

Next up came Dublin. Although Michael Fitzsimons performed admirably, there was no nullifying Clifford who scored six points, one of which came from a free.

With Shane Walsh shooting the lights out in the All-Ireland final, Kerry needed a forward of their own to step up. Clifford duly obliged. It was like two champion boxers trading blows. They could have continued long into the night were it not for the sounding of the final bell.

Darkness could have descended upon Croke Park, and the duo would still have known exactly where the posts were, splitting them with kick after kick.

Clifford's 0-8 (0-3,f, 0-2m) was trumped by Walsh's 0-9 (0-4f, 0-1 '45), but Kerry's supporting cast offered more to help them over the line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Kerry's final win over Galway Highlights of Kerry's final win over Galway

The variety in his point-taking is something to behold. All five placed balls were kicked off his left. One from play was by way of his favoured foot, while two were kicked off his supposedly weaker right boot.

Whether moving forward, laterally or kicking off the back-foot, his accuracy is unimpeded.

Since the introduction of the advanced mark rule in Gaelic football, no forward has benefited to such a degree as Clifford.

He soars into the air, time and time again. Sean Kelly and Co were mere spectators on Sunday, as they watched the towering target-man descend back down to terra firma with the ball in one hand, and the other fist raised in the air signalling for a mark.

At that stage, the umpires can safely search for the white flag.

Across the All-Ireland series, he scored five from marks in his three games. It is virtually impossible to defend against that kind of aerial ability.

Clifford uses the mark to devastating effect

'He has jumped every hurdle he has come across'

"Look, he is a remarkable man and that weight of expectation has been on him since he was 18 and he has jumped every hurdle he has come across. He jumped another big one today," said Kerry manager Jack O'Connor at full-time.

The cherry on top was Clifford's 67th-minute free underneath the Cusack Stand, as he curled over a treacherously difficult free which gave Kerry a lead they would not relinquish.

"I went down there to the corner under Hill 16 at the angle where David Clifford kicked that last free and I will tell you something that is some kick, that is some kick," O'Connor said.

"There was a tricky wind going in there and he did not have much to aim at and he stuck it over so hats off to him."

McGuinness: He's a superstar!

Clifford will surely be voted as Footballer of the Year for 2022; his coronation as the country's best footballer. Regardless, nearly every GAA follower has had him down as such, long before any official gong is awarded.

His ability to capture the hearts of young and old alike was detailed by Jim McGuinness after the match:

"I was in the hotel this morning. My wee fella Mark turned to me and said, 'do you think David Clifford is nervous this morning daddy?'

"He is on every child's mind. That's the bottom line. He's a superstar. We're running out of things to say about him, and he's still so young. We're privileged to see him play. His agility for his size is just incredible.

"A different level of a player altogether."

"Player of the year for sure," added Kieran Donaghy.

"[It's going to be] his fourth All-Star in five years. But what he wanted is what he'll collect in the Brehon Hotel in a few months when he gets that Celtic Cross and he slips it into the back pocket. And then he'll start trying to get the next one."

Kerry are kings for 2022

The top table of Gaelic football appears to be in rude health at present. Dublin, Tyrone, Mayo, Galway, Armagh and Donegal, among others, will fancy their chances of wresting the Sam Maguire Cup from Kerry's grasp in 2023.

But the Kingdom's magical forward sets them apart for now. The frightening prospect for the chasing pack is that his best is yet to come.

Still just 23, David Clifford is going to get better and better.