Gaelic football manager vacancies: Twists and turns remain on merry-go-round

Dessie Farrell's future with Dublin could become clear this week, while Donegal and Mayo are looking to replace Declan Bonner and James Horan

Gaelic football's managerial merry-go-round has become box office in recent years, and there is huge drama still in store this intercounty off-season with several Bainisteoir bibs currently lying idle.

The surprise announcement of Colm O'Rourke as Meath boss was the highest-profile acquisition to date in 2022. In the wake of O'Rourke's coronation, perceived front-runner Bernard Flynn took to Twitter to lament learning of his rejection via the Royal County's social media announcement.

Only two other counties have filled vacancies since their championship exits earlier in the summer. Antrim successfully acquired the services of Andy McEntee, while John Cleary was elevated to the role of Cork senior football manager, having held the position on an interim basis for the 2022 championship.

Elsewhere, there are seven vacancies.

In Mayo, there are four management tickets who have applied. Former Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has bid for a shot in charge of his native county once again, and has enlisted the potential services of Stephen Rochford, Donie Buckley and Liam McHale.

All-Ireland U21 winning manager with the county Mike Solan is another in the mix, and his ticket contains Aidan O'Rourke and Eamonn O'Hara.

Declan Shaw and Ray Dempsey are also in the race to succeed James Horan.

Could McStay succeed James Horan?

There are two other Division 1 vacancies, after both Seamus McEnaney and Declan Bonner ended their second spells in charge of Monaghan and Donegal respectively.

The rumour mill has linked Jason Sherlock with the Farney County in recent weeks. There has been no major noise emanating from Donegal thus far, as the Ulster county look to find the right candidate.

Bonner's time with Donegal came to an end following disappointing defeats to Derry and Armagh

In Dublin, reports have emerged that Dessie Farrell may not continue beyond his now-elapsed three-year term. The Na Fianna man kept his cards close to his chest when asked about his future in the wake of the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry.

He has arguably done enough to merit another season at the helm if he so wishes, having led the capital to an All-Ireland title in 2020 and overseen a rebuild of the side since then.

Should he elect to depart, the succession plan will be an interesting one. The last two appointments in Dublin were straightforward, with Farrell and Jim Gavin the obvious candidates to take over in 2019 and 2012 respectively.

There is no such shoo-in on-hand now, but there will be a host of high-profile names linked should that vacancy arise.

It is unclear whether Farrell will remain with Dublin

The 2022 championship was an underwhelming one for Offaly, after performing credibly in Division 2 of the National League despite relegation. Many, including county chairman Michael Duignan, felt that John Maughan's departure paved the way for Tomás Ó Sé to take the reins, after the Kerry legend worked in the backroom team this season.

However, reports have emerged that Ó Sé is unable to take the job due to a change in work circumstances, and the Faithful County will need to look elsewhere.

Offaly will be taking a new direction

James McCartan's return as Down manager lasted just one year, after a tumultuous season. In the wake of Eamonn Branagan's controversial comments, could the county look to a manager who could coax more Kilcoo players into the set-up?

"They (Down players) haven't the winning mentality. I think that's why a lot of Kilcoo boys don't want to be involved," All-Ireland club winner Branagan said in May.

"They're just there but I don't think they're there to win. That's the difference between Kilcoo and the county.

"Maybe if there was a different manager - Conor Laverty took the 20s and it was the first Ulster they'd won in years."

Elsewhere, Wexford and Longford are on the lookout for new supremos, following the resignations of Shane Roche and Billy O'Loughlin.

That is not to mention the goings-on in hurling. Following the musical chairs which saw Liam Cahill depart Waterford for his native Tipperary, along with Cork replacing Kieran Kingston with Pat Ryan, there remains several high profile vacancies.

Other than the small matter of Kilkenny finding Brian Cody's successor, Waterford, Dublin, Offaly and Laois are also looking to get their house in order.

Regardless of what happens over the coming weeks and months, there is sure to be more drama as the managerial merry-go-round continues to turn.