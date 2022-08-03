Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Anthony Cunningham steps down as Roscommon senior football manager
Roscommon become the fourth Division 1 county for 2023 with a managerial vacancy, as Anthony Cunningham will not seek a fifth year in charge. The Galway native guided them to the 2019 Connacht title.
Last Updated: 03/08/22 10:46am
Anthony Cunningham has stepped down after four years as Roscommon senior football manager.
The former Galway hurling boss took charge in 2019, leading the county to the Connacht title in his maiden season.
He leaves the Rossies in a good place, as they will compete in Division 1 of the National League in 2023. However, they suffered a disappointing championship exit this summer at the hands of Clare in the qualifiers, after their provincial final defeat to the Tribesmen.
Cunningham will not be seeking a fifth year at the helm.
"I want to thank Anthony for everything he has done for Roscommon football over the last four years," said Roscommon GAA chairman Brian Carroll.
"Anthony gave it everything while manager and we had many memorable days along the journey. On behalf of everyone in Roscommon I want to thank Anthony and his management teams for all their efforts and work. Anthony is one of life's gentlemen and I wish him the very best of luck in the future."
The Roscommon GAA Executive Committee will now begin the process of finding a successor.
Half of the Division 1 counties for 2023 now have managerial vacancies, with Mayo, Monaghan and Donegal also looking for new managers.