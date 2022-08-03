Anthony Cunningham steps down as Roscommon senior football manager

Cunningham's time in charge of the Rossies has come to an end

Anthony Cunningham has stepped down after four years as Roscommon senior football manager.

The former Galway hurling boss took charge in 2019, leading the county to the Connacht title in his maiden season.

He leaves the Rossies in a good place, as they will compete in Division 1 of the National League in 2023. However, they suffered a disappointing championship exit this summer at the hands of Clare in the qualifiers, after their provincial final defeat to the Tribesmen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roscommon suffered a shock loss to Clare, despite leading by five points in the 67th minute Roscommon suffered a shock loss to Clare, despite leading by five points in the 67th minute

Cunningham will not be seeking a fifth year at the helm.

"I want to thank Anthony for everything he has done for Roscommon football over the last four years," said Roscommon GAA chairman Brian Carroll.

"Anthony gave it everything while manager and we had many memorable days along the journey. On behalf of everyone in Roscommon I want to thank Anthony and his management teams for all their efforts and work. Anthony is one of life's gentlemen and I wish him the very best of luck in the future."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The Roscommon GAA Executive Committee will now begin the process of finding a successor.

Half of the Division 1 counties for 2023 now have managerial vacancies, with Mayo, Monaghan and Donegal also looking for new managers.