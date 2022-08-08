Conor Laverty announced as new Down senior football manager

Conor Laverty celebrates after Kilcoo defeated Kilmacud Crokes in the 2021-22 All-Ireland club final

Down GAA have confirmed Conor Laverty as the county's new senior football manager.

Laverty, who captained Kilcoo to the 2021-2022 All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship, takes the reins of his native county having built up experience on the sideline in recent seasons.

He was a selector under Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney with the Monaghan senior side, and also managed the Mourne County's U20 team to the 2021 Ulster title.

Laverty has amassed experience on the line

He succeeds James McCartan in the role, who lasted just one year after a tumultuous season.

"Down GAA has appointed Conor Laverty as the new manager of the senior football team," read a statement.

"At a meeting of the County Committee on Monday evening, the former county star forward and All-Ireland club-winning captain was ratified for the position.

"His management team will include Marty Clarke and Declan Morgan [a further member will be added to the management team later].

"Conor will also continue as U20 manager, a position he was appointed to in December 2020. He guided Down to a provincial title at this grade in his first year in the role.

"A full U20 management will be confirmed at a later date, with Darragh O'Hanlon (Kilcoo) and Conor Gilmore (St John's) continuing in their roles."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Focus will now turn to whether Laverty can coax some of his Kilcoo club-mates into the inter-county panel. Eugene Branagan caused controversy earlier this year when discussing the county set-up.

"They [Down players] haven't the winning mentality. I think that's why a lot of Kilcoo boys don't want to be involved," Branagan said in May.

"They're just there but I don't think they're there to win. That's the difference between Kilcoo and the county.

"Maybe if there was a different manager - Conor Laverty took the 20s and it was the first Ulster they'd won in years."

Laverty was a player when Down reached the 2010 All-Ireland final, but the Mourne County have fallen down the pecking order since then. They will compete in Division 3 of the National League in 2023.