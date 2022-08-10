Shane Walsh says club transfer to Kilmacud Crokes will help to prolong his playing career

Shane Walsh is living in Dublin

Galway star Shane Walsh has outlined his decision to request a transfer to Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes.

The Tribe marksman, who recently kicked 0-9 in the All-Ireland final against Kerry, has submitted his papers to switch from Kilkerrin-Clonberne to the Stillorgan outfit.

He has cited reduced travel times prolonging his career as one of the main reasons.

"It's circumstantial I suppose. I'm not 21 years of age anymore and flying around the place. That was probably a big part for me, moving up to Dublin, going back to college and that," he told Off The Ball.

"It probably didn't stem until maybe February or March, I started to pick up a couple of niggles around my hips and my back. It was starting to take the enjoyment out of it. I was coming up from training, and sometimes I wasn't able to train.

"There's nothing worse than driving two and a half hours down the road, and then you're tight, not able to train, then you're getting physio and coming back up again.

"Anyone that knows me knows I love playing football, that's what it's all about for me. I want to play football for as long as I can. It might have taken 21 years [for Galway] to get to an All-Ireland final, I mightn't be able to go another 21 years playing football! But I love the idea of it.

"For me, it's a personal decision. I'm hoping to prolong my career, shortening the travel distance for the period I'm up in Dublin. But I'll be back down to Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the future."

The move - which has not yet been fully processed - sparked criticisms in some quarters, and Walsh understands those concerns.

"We're a small club. Numbers out in the rural areas are dwindling as well. It is tough going," he said.

"It's the travelling I suppose that no one kind of sees. Everyone sees you out playing, you don't see the work that goes in behind it. There's so much work that goes in when you're trying to train and prepare. Commitment is a big thing for me.

"When you're there, you have to be there. People say 'train here, there and everywhere'. But for me, when you're part of something, you're there all the time."