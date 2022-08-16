Kieran McGeeney to remain as Armagh senior football manager in 2023 for ninth consecutive year

Armagh GAA have decided to give Kieran McGeeney another season at the helm.

It will be the former All-Ireland winning captain's ninth consecutive year at the helm. He is the second-longest serving intercounty manager in the game, behind Colm Collins in Clare.

The Orchard County took a significant step forward in 2022. They comfortably maintained their Division 1 status in the National League, building on an impressive opening win over Dublin at Croke Park.

Despite a disappointing Ulster exit at the hands of Donegal in Ballybofey, they embarked on a qualifier run. They upset All-Ireland champions Tyrone, before avenging their provincial quarter-final defeat with a 10-point victory against Tír Chonaill.

Their summer run came to an end in the All-Ireland quarter-final, as eventual finalists Galway prevailed after penalties.

Following the progress made in 2022, the county board made the decision on Monday night to give McGeeney another season at the helm.

"At tonight's Armagh county board meeting, members unanimously agreed that Kieran McGeeney continue as senior intercounty football manager for 2023," read a statement.

The county will be seeking their first piece of championship silverware since claiming the Anglo-Celt Cup in 2008.