Kevin McStay ratified as new Mayo senior football manager on four-year term

Kevin McStay takes over his native county

Kevin McStay has been ratified as manager of the Mayo senior footballers on a four-year term.

McStay was preferred over Ray Dempsey, Mike Solon and Declan Shaw at a county board meeting on Monday evening.

McStay succeeds James Horan in the position, as the Westerners seek their first All-Ireland title since 1951.

The former Roscommon boss has assembled a high-profile backroom team, featuring Donie Buckley and Liam McHale.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

McStay has vast experience on the side-line, at both club and intercounty level. He guided St Brigid's to the All-Ireland Club Championship title in 2013, and later took charge of the Rossies, helping them to the 2017 Connacht title.

He previously applied for the Mayo job in 2014, but was turned down on that occasion.

"Kevin McStay ratified as new Mayo GAA Senior Football manager following a meeting of the Mayo GAA Executive committee and Mayo GAA County Board this evening in Castlebar," read a statement.

"A four-year term has been agreed with Kevin McStay. Mayo GAA would like to wish Kevin all the best."

Mayo exited the 2022 All-Ireland Championship at the hands of Kerry at the quarter-final stage.