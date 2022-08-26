Shane Walsh's transfer to Kilmacud Crokes from Kilkerrin-Clonberne gets green light

Walsh's transfer has been the focus of much attention in recent weeks

Galway star Shane Walsh has had his transfer to Kilmacud Crokes approved.

Walsh's bid to transfer to the south Dublin outfit from his home club Kilkerrin-Clonberne sparked intense discussion in recent weeks. The Tribe sharpshooter is based in the capital for his studies, and cited the toil of travelling as one of the major reasons he sought the switch.

"For me, it's a personal decision. I'm hoping to prolong my career, shortening the travel distance for the period I'm up in Dublin," he said earlier this month.

"But I'll be back down to Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the future."

With the transfer now rubber-stamped, it is reported that Walsh is free to play for Crokes in the Dublin Senior Football Championship.

Crokes are reigning champions in the capital

The Stillorgan side are already through to the Dublin SFC quarter-finals, with one game to spare in the group stages.

Walsh, who kicked 0-9 in last month's All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry, could be set to make his debut for the club in their final group game against Templeogue Synge Street on Sunday week.

Kilmacud Crokes are bidding to defend the title. Having reached last year's All-Ireland final, which they lost to Kilcoo after extra-time, they are favourites to retain the county title in 2022.