Tyrone's Conor McKenna to return to AFL | Colin O'Riordan retires from Australian Rules

McKenna in action for Tyrone against Armagh earlier this year

The Tyrone footballers are set to receive a significant setback with Conor McKenna returning to Australian Rules.

McKenna played for the Essendon Bombers between 2015 and 2020. He then came home and made an immediate impact for the Red Hands, helping them to the All-Ireland title in 2021.

The Eglish man was a key figure for the Ulster side coming into 2022, but they were unable to defend their provincial or national crowns. McKenna was shown red cards in the Ulster Championship ties against both Fermanagh and Derry, before the team was eliminated by Armagh in the qualifiers.

According to reports on Monday morning, McKenna has informed his teammates that he will return to professional sport in Australia.

McKenna lifts the Sam Maguire Cup last September

Meanwhile, former Tipperary star Colin O'Riordan's time in the AFL is over due to a hip injury.

O'Riordan, who played 34 games at the highest level in the AFL, was signed as a rookie in 2015 before making his full debut three years later.

"Since arriving at the club, Colin has been one of the most popular members of our playing group and he will be sorely missed," said Sydney Swans executive general manager Charlie Gardiner.

"It really is an incredible achievement to move to Australia from Ireland, learn a new game and forge a successful AFL career and Colin has been able to do just that."

O'Riordan was allowed to return to Gaelic football in 2020, due to the two sports' seasons not overlapping amidst the pandemic, and he helped the Premier County to their first Munster title in 85 years.

O'Riordan starred as Tipperary reached the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final

It remains to be seen whether he will return to GAA in the future.