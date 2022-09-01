Dessie Farrell is the right man to lead Dublin back to the All-Ireland title, says James McCarthy

James McCarthy and Dublin are looking ahead to 2023

Dublin captain James McCarthy has backed Dessie Farrell as the right man to lead the Sky Blues back to the summit.

Farrell led the county to the All-Ireland title in his first season at the helm, but they fell at the semi-final stage in 2021 and 2022. Nonetheless, he was handed a new two-year term by the county board.

"Dessie's a great manager and a great coach and he knows the players so well. He's managed so many of us at unde-rage. We definitely think he's the man to take us to try and win back the All-Ireland title next year," said McCarthy.

"We're delighted he's staying on we just want to keep on building. We're all looking forward to giving it another crack next year, to try and go on and win the Sam Maguire.

"From a player group, we've full faith in Dessie. Look, there's always going to be talk out there when you're not successful. Two seasons in a row, two semi-final defeats - that's the bottom line. So from our point of view, we're already thinking ahead and trying to give a good crack."

McCarthy has backed Farrell to lead the Dubs back to the top

Despite a disappointing 2022 campaign, which began with relegation from Division 1 in the National League, the Ballymun star feels there are positives for the Dubs.

"We obviously had a rocky league campaign, and definitely didn't want to get relegated. But we only have ourselves to blame as players and management and we just didn't perform," he noted.

"We had a hard look at ourselves before the championship, had a great few weeks training and I thought we played some good football in the championship. We fell short in the semi-final, but we're looking to build, we introduced loads of new players the last year or two. Five or six guys made their debuts, we probably have 20 odd new players on the panel so just building on that now is key as well.

"It was a very tough loss in the semi-final. We were obviously right in it in that semi-final until the end, and then Sean O'Shea kicked that great kick to win it. Look, I've been on the other side of those sort of things in games as well but that's the way it went. It was a great kick to win it, and you have to tip the hat to him."

And they must adapt to becoming hunters once more, having been the hunted for so long.

"We have to change. There's no doubt about it. We haven't been good enough for two years now," he added.

"We've got to get better across the board. That's coming from myself, older guys, younger lads we've introduced, we've to mash it all together. There's no doubt we have to get better, because the other teams will get better.

"But I don't think we're too far away either, and I think we'll have as good a shot as anyone next year in trying to win the All-Ireland. I've no doubt about that. It's up to us to do it, and get the work in from the start of the season. See where it lies then."

Highlights of Kerry's dramatic All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin

No retirement plans

At 32, McCarthy has no plans to walk away from intercounty football just yet.

"I've obviously less years ahead than I have behind at this stage, but I'm still enjoying football, I still think I can compete at that level," he said.

"The way I see it, you're finished playing long enough.

"Especially the group we have. We have a great bunch there, lads I still enjoy going training with each week. When I sat down and reflected on it, they're the factors to give it another go next year."

But he knows he must get his body right, having missed large parts of the 2022 season.

"I'd like to be playing more games for the team but, like, I couldn't do that last year with the injuries I had," he continued.

"I'll have to look at that and make some changes to training, add some things. I'm busy with the club at the moment, so I haven't fully focused down on that, but there are a few things I need to do to try and make myself more available for selection."

For now, McCarthy's attentions are on the Dublin SFC campaign, as he bids to help Ballymun Kickhams regain the title.

However, it will be a tall order to dethrone Kilmacud Crokes, and the reigning champions have been bolstered in the wake of Galway's Shane Walsh transferring to the Stillorgan club.

"It's a big coup for them, absolutely," McCarthy said.

"They're going to have a pretty strong inside line to deal with. What's my opinion on it? I've a strong opinion on it, but you guys, I'll let you have a guess on that. But it is what it is."